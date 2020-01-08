Wolverine Digest
Video: Zavier Simpson Boasts About Roommate Austin Davis

MichaelSpath

With senior center Jon Teske battling foul trouble in Sunday's game at Michigan State - he played just 25 minutes before fouling out - Michigan coach Juwan Howard turned to senior Austin Davis for valuable minutes, and he provided key contributions, scoring seven points on 3 of 7 shooting in 15 minutes. 

The 6-10, 250-pound senior has been one of the best stories of the year for Michigan basketball, finding a role recently after spending most of his first three seasons a practice player but not much else. Davis did not play as a rookie and then saw all of 50 total minutes as a sophomore in 2017-18 and 93 minutes in 2018-19. 

This season, Davis averaged just 2.3 minutes per game in the Wolverines' first 11 contests, and that included 10 minutes and a career-high eight points in a 103-91 home-court victory over Iowa Dec. 6.

Beginning with Michigan's Dec. 21 non-conference contest against Presbyterian, Davis has seen action of 10 minutes or more in three straight games for the first time in his career, playing 17, 13 and 15 minutes and scoring seven points in each affair on 8 of 13 total shooting, with 15 rebounds. 

Perhaps most impressively about Davis, he wasn't intimidated in the Wolverines' loss at Michigan State this past Sunday. While a number of his teammates seemed to shrink under the scrutiny and harassment of MSU's crowd, Davis displayed toughness around the rim, securing four total rebounds while showing off a nice low-post game, with an up-and-under move to his lefthand that netted three baskets. 

It remains to be seen what Davis' role will be going forward, but with sophomore Colin Castleton struggling - after averaging 11 minutes in Michigan's 7-0 start, Castleton  has earned less than 10 minutes in 5 of 7 contests since - Davis is filling an important role as a 'big' off the bench for Howard. 

Working hard behind the scenes, he's demonstrated touch around the hoop and a willingness to muck it up on the defensive end. 

It's quite possible Castleton finds his confidence soon and starts earning Howard's trust back, but whether that happens or not, Davis has proven that he is deserving of a role on this team. His career highs are 17 minutes and eight points, and Davis should be able to challenge those marks as his final season advances. 

