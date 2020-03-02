WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

20 For 20: Can Michigan Win A Top-Ten Road Game This Fall?

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh has won games at a nice clip since arriving at Michigan but he has struggled in the biggest games on Michigan's schedule — an 0-5 record against Ohio State and a 1-4 record in bowl games verifies that. He also hasn't picked up win against a top-ten team on the road. Granted, there aren't a lot of opportunities to do so, but Lloyd Carr managed to stack up six of them during his 13 years as Michigan's head coach.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines might only get a couple of chances in 2020, but eventually he has to go on the road and beat an elite team. Until that happens, Michigan is going to be on the outside looking in at the big dogs of college football.

Michigan starts off the year on the road against Washington, which will be a tough game, but not like it would've been in the past. The Huskies are going through a ton of changes, including breaking in a new head coach, quarterback and offensive coordinator. With all of those shake ups, and coming off of an 8-5 season, the Huskies likely won't be ranked to start the year, but Michigan will still have to show up to win in Seattle.

Michigan's first crack at a top-ten team on the road could be on October 17 in Minneapolis against the Golden Gophers. Most expect Minnesota to be ranked somewhere in the 14-18 range to start the year, but with games against Iowa, BYU and Wisconsin ahead of the tilt with Michigan, PJ Fleck and his Gophers could easily be inside the top ten again if they're on a roll like they were in 2019.

Tanner Morgan is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten next year and that can take a solid, well-coached team to another level. That's what happened with the Gophers in 2019 and, if it happens again in 2020, U-M will likely have a chance to take down a top-ten squad in their house. 

I actually don't think it's going to play out like that. I think Minnesota was a flash in the pan last year and will have at least one loss by the time they welcome the Wolverines to TCF Bank Stadium. I expect the Gophers to be ranked when U-M comes to town, but not inside the top ten.

That means U-M will only have one chance to earn a road win against a top-ten team — in Columbus.

Ohio State is likely going to be No. 1 or No. 2 to start the year and they'll probably be favored in every contest leading up to "The Game". The Buckeyes do take on Oregon in Eugene, but they're going to be a different team next year without Justin Herbert. Ohio State will also take on Penn State in Happy Valley on October 24, but I'd put money on the Buckeyes in that one.

If Ohio State is 11-0 heading into the final week of the regular season, they might just be the No. 1 team in the country. It would make for an incredible showdown if Michigan was somehow also 11-0 or 10-1 even, but history tells us that won't happen. Still, smart money is on U-M having a shot to beat a top-ten team in its house against the Buckeyes on that Saturday in late-November.

Unfortunately and until further notice, Michigan has no shot at winning that game, especially in Columbus. That's not being pessimistic or negative, that's being realistic. Michigan has looked out of place on the field with Ohio State over the last two seasons and the Buckeyes aren't expected to take a step back. 

There's a gap between Michigan and Ohio State right now and when Jim Harbaugh was asked about that, he took it as an insult. It's not an insult. It's the truth, and sometimes the truth hurts. I think that'll be Michigan's only shot at knocking off a top-ten team on the road, and I think they'll fall well short — again.

How many chances will Michigan get at beating a top-ten team on the road next season? If it's only against Ohio State, will it happen? Comment below!!!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Past history is always indicative of future performance until a paradigm-shifter/changer is introduced. So the question becomes does Michigan have a paradigm shifter/changer lined up for this fall?

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Game Is Already Cancelled At My House

39 Saturdays from now, the artist formerly known as the greatest rivalry in college football will renew. But it will do so without me.

Steve Deace

by

ih8ttun

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/02/20

As the losses to Ohio State in anything that matters to we fans continue to mount, what is your coping mechanism of choice?

Steve Deace

Takeaways From Michigan's Tough Road Loss In Columbus

Michigan went into Columbus looking for revenge against the Buckeyes but came up short.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Shaun Nua Looking For Leadership From Experienced Defensive Linemen

Michigan's starting defensive line unit should be pretty good across the board, but what about behind the known names?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State is favored by 3.5 points over the Wolverines in Columbus today.

Jake Sage

Michigan Basketball's NCAA Tournament Seeding: Who You Should Be Rooting For 2.0

Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so Michigan fans need to know who to pull for.

Brandon Brown

Three Questions Surrounding Shea Patterson's Fifth-Year Comments

While speaking to the media at the NFL Combine, Shea Patterson said that he would've loved a fifth year at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Michigan QB Battle Reminds Analyst Of 2004 Competition

Former Michigan lineman and current radio analyst Rueben Riley notes the comparisons for the 2020 QB battle and the 2004 competition.

Jake Karalexis

Michigan Basketball's NCAA Tournament Seeding: Who You Should Be Rooting For

As of right now, BracketMatrix.com has Michigan as a 6 seed.

Brandon Brown

The Big Ten's Toughest Four-Game Stretches In 2020

Michigan's most difficult four-game stretch in 2020 will see the Wolverines play teams that won 73.6% of their games last year.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace