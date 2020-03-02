20 For 20: Can Michigan Win A Top-Ten Road Game This Fall?

Jim Harbaugh has won games at a nice clip since arriving at Michigan but he has struggled in the biggest games on Michigan's schedule — an 0-5 record against Ohio State and a 1-4 record in bowl games verifies that. He also hasn't picked up win against a top-ten team on the road. Granted, there aren't a lot of opportunities to do so, but Lloyd Carr managed to stack up six of them during his 13 years as Michigan's head coach.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines might only get a couple of chances in 2020, but eventually he has to go on the road and beat an elite team. Until that happens, Michigan is going to be on the outside looking in at the big dogs of college football.

Michigan starts off the year on the road against Washington, which will be a tough game, but not like it would've been in the past. The Huskies are going through a ton of changes, including breaking in a new head coach, quarterback and offensive coordinator. With all of those shake ups, and coming off of an 8-5 season, the Huskies likely won't be ranked to start the year, but Michigan will still have to show up to win in Seattle.

Michigan's first crack at a top-ten team on the road could be on October 17 in Minneapolis against the Golden Gophers. Most expect Minnesota to be ranked somewhere in the 14-18 range to start the year, but with games against Iowa, BYU and Wisconsin ahead of the tilt with Michigan, PJ Fleck and his Gophers could easily be inside the top ten again if they're on a roll like they were in 2019.

Tanner Morgan is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten next year and that can take a solid, well-coached team to another level. That's what happened with the Gophers in 2019 and, if it happens again in 2020, U-M will likely have a chance to take down a top-ten squad in their house.

I actually don't think it's going to play out like that. I think Minnesota was a flash in the pan last year and will have at least one loss by the time they welcome the Wolverines to TCF Bank Stadium. I expect the Gophers to be ranked when U-M comes to town, but not inside the top ten.

That means U-M will only have one chance to earn a road win against a top-ten team — in Columbus.

Ohio State is likely going to be No. 1 or No. 2 to start the year and they'll probably be favored in every contest leading up to "The Game". The Buckeyes do take on Oregon in Eugene, but they're going to be a different team next year without Justin Herbert. Ohio State will also take on Penn State in Happy Valley on October 24, but I'd put money on the Buckeyes in that one.

If Ohio State is 11-0 heading into the final week of the regular season, they might just be the No. 1 team in the country. It would make for an incredible showdown if Michigan was somehow also 11-0 or 10-1 even, but history tells us that won't happen. Still, smart money is on U-M having a shot to beat a top-ten team in its house against the Buckeyes on that Saturday in late-November.

Unfortunately and until further notice, Michigan has no shot at winning that game, especially in Columbus. That's not being pessimistic or negative, that's being realistic. Michigan has looked out of place on the field with Ohio State over the last two seasons and the Buckeyes aren't expected to take a step back.

There's a gap between Michigan and Ohio State right now and when Jim Harbaugh was asked about that, he took it as an insult. It's not an insult. It's the truth, and sometimes the truth hurts. I think that'll be Michigan's only shot at knocking off a top-ten team on the road, and I think they'll fall well short — again.

