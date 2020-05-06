2021 Michigan Wide Receiver Commit Markus Allen Breakdown

In the 2021 recruiting class, Michigan most recently added a commitment from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont receiver Markus Allen, and he is the first and only receiver in U-M’s class so far.

Though ranked as a three-star prospect, Allen is a player who vastly outperforms his ranking on film. Standing at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Allen is a strong player that often relies on his physical talent to get open and put himself in position to make plays, which is something he did a lot of in 2019 with 51 catches for 1,099 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Setting a school record in the touchdown department, Allen brings a strong work ethic to the table, and his physical traits will mesh well with U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense. While Gattis preaches speed in space, the Michigan offense also utilizes bigger receivers, much like Nico Collins. Allen is a bit more in that mold as a strong, reliable wide out that can haul in first downs or red zone opportunities.

At Northmont, Allen operates out of a fair simplistic route tree, but he does so with efficiency and averages over 20 yards per catch, many of which come on slants, streaks, fades or crossing routes. Each of these route designs puts a priority on size and speed, two traits that Allen exhibits.

In college, Allen will likely tack on additional weight as Collins did, and he could fill that same role once Collins vacates his position and heads to the NFL.

To provide a deeper glimpse into the future of Michigan’s passing offense, 247Sports.com Midwest Analyst Allen Trieu broke down the new U-M commit’s skill set:

“Good overall size and length. Solid bulk and build to him already in high school,” Trieu said. “Will be a big, physical college receiver. Smooth and has good ball skills. Tracks it well in the air and will use his size to go up and win contested passes. Will adjust well to passes and shows good body control. No verified speed as far as a laser time or a track time. Can still get more straight-line explosive. Projects safely as a red-zone guy and productive short to intermediate receiver. Upside is higher especially if he is able to get to another gear top-end wise.”

Having evaluated thousands of prospects over the years, Trieu shared his view on how he sees Allen developing down the line for the Wolverines.

“I see Allen as a high-floor type of prospect,” Trieu said. “A guy with the size and hands to project as a strong contributor. He reminds me a little bit of former Wolverine Greg Mathews. I think he fits very well with what the Wolverines have roster wise, in that, he's not something they have a ton of.”

But before Allen arrives at the college level, he has one more season of high school football, and Northmont head coach Tony Broering, who also coaches Allen in track and field, described what type of player will be donning the winged helmet in the future.

“He’s big, strong, athletic kid and he can go up and get those 50-50 balls for you,” Broering told Wolverine Digest. “He has really good body control, and he was really working the first two or three weeks we had track. He was working really hard on his starts and his explosions and his breakdowns.”

With a track background to help off the line and basketball experience to boost his leaping ability in the end zone, Allen is an athletic prospect that is going to continue improving as he gets older.

Click here to watch Allen's junior highlight tape.

How do you see Markus Allen fitting into the Michigan offense? Would you use him on the outside, in the slot against linebackers or move him around the offense? Let us know!