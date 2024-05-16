2026 OL Breck Kolojay Calls Michigan Offensive Line University After Landing U-M Offer
Earlier this week, Michigan offered 2026 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, a player who’s ascending quicker than perhaps any other blocker in the nation. After the Wolverines extended a scholarship to Kolojay on Monday, the 6-6, 297-pounder also added offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Illinois and Maryland. So far, that totals seven (!) new offers for the highly coveted Michigan target.
“I was very excited and I just felt blessed,” Kolojay told Wolverine Digest. “Michigan was an offer I wanted for a while, and being from Colorado that’s special because I have ties with Drake Nugent. Me and him train with the same coach, so this offer was special to me…I’ve been talking to coach [Grant] Newsome on the phone now for some time and he was hinting that he was going to offer me when he saw me practice.”
Given his personal ties to Nugent, Kolojay is more than familiar with the Michigan program, and he’s been monitoring U-M’s ability to churn out pro-caliber blockers with stark regularity.
“I know the culture is amazing,” Kolojay added. “Also I know how they produce the most NFL offensive lineman, and how that maybe michigan could be considered OLU.”
To be certain, Offensive Line University is a distinguished title for the Wolverines to hold, but it’s not far off given the six offensive lineman U-M sent to the NFL this offseason (though Trente Jones has since retired from football). Along those lines, Kolojay has been in communication with coach Newsome, who will now be in charge of taking Michigan’s blockers and coaching them up to follow their predecessors into the pros.
“My relationship has been great,” Kolojay said. “I’ve loved talking to Coach Newsome for a while now, and we’ve been building that relationship, I also have been talking to coach Tony Alford, who is a Colorado guy, so me and him have had some great conversations.”
Given those connections, Michigan is making a strong charge for the nation’s No. 15 interior offensive lineman according to 247Sports.com, and the Wolverines are slated to host Kolojay on campus this summer, though he’s not sure of the date just yet.
From a football perspective, Kolojay is hoping to build on a quality sophomore campaign, one that helped earn his four-star status as a prospect.
“Last season went really great for me,” Kolojay said. “I started at left guard as a true sophomore for IMG, and I dominated. For this upcoming junior season of mine, I’m looking to get way stronger and more flexible.”
On tape, Kolojay looks like a mauler, and that’s exactly the type of linemen that flourish at Michigan. So, if the Wolverines eventually land Kolojay down the road, he could become another in a long line of road graders to succeed in a winged helmet.
Do you agree with Kolojay's take that Michigan should be considered Offensive Line University?