Ben Bredeson Picked In The Fourth Round

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson became the 24th Wolverine of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went in Round 4 Saturday afternoon, going to the Baltimore Ravens. 

Analysis: At 6-5, 315 pounds and with shortish arms, Bredeson is a true guard in every sense of the word. That can be viewed as a good thing because he's so solid on the interior, or a slightly bad thing because he's limited to where he can play. A couple things are clear with Bredeson though, he's going to work hard, stay focused, be a pro and potentially develop into a leader along the offensive line because of how he approaches everything.

With Cesar Ruiz and Josh Uche, who were both drafted ahead of Bredeson, there's some mystery surrounding them when it comes to where they'll play. There is no mystery with Bredeson. It's either going to be right or left guard. He didn't give up a sack in 2019 and has been a starter for four years. NFL coaches love experience, tough, and dependable interior offensive linemen and that's exactly what Bredeson is.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft: "Four-year starter who will get dinged for some athletic limitations, but possesses the body type, leadership and toughness necessary to play in the league. Bredeson is best-suited firing out in a power-based rushing attacking where his disadvantages in space can be mitigated. There are correctable elements in his game that should forge continued improvement, but there will be some bumpy roads against interior quickness. He should become an average starter." 

