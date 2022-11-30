Blake Corum Named Big Ten Running Back Of The Year
This should come as no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention, Blake Corum is the best running back in the Big Ten.
Via MGoBlue.com:
Junior (2022)
• First team All-American by Pro Football Focus
• Doak Walker Award Finalist
• Semifinalist: Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
• Midseason All-American by Sporting News, AP, The Athletic (first team)
• Named Offensive Player of the Week for his performances against UConn, Maryland
• Five times, shared Offensive Player of the Game honors for his performance against Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, at Iowa, at Rutgers
• Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll member (Nov. 10)
• Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 26)
• Rose Bowl Game Committee Big Ten Player of the Week and Maxwell Award Honor Roll following his performance against Maryland
• In a start against Colorado State (Sept. 3), carried 13 times for 76 yards with one touchdown, and caught a nine-yard pass
• Totaled 88 yards rushing on just nine carries in a start against Hawaii (Sept. 10), with one touchdown
• Tied a Michigan record with five touchdown runs against UConn (Sept. 17) and had 71 rushing yards
• Produced a career day against Maryland (Sept. 24), totaling 243 rushing yards on 30 attempts with two touchdowns
• Carried 29 times in a start at Iowa (Oct. 1), totaling 133 rushing yards with a touchdown
• Ran for 124 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown starting at Indiana (Oct. 8)
• Had a big day in a start against Penn State (Oct. 15), totaling 166 rushing on 28 carries with two touchdowns
• Score twice (one receiving) and had 177 rushing yards on 33 carries against Michigan State (Oct. 29)
• Cracked the century mark for the sixth straight game and scored twice with 109 yards on 20 carries at Rutgers (Nov. 5)
• Registered 162 rushing yards on 28 carries against Nebraska (Nov. 12) with one touchdown
• Totaled 147 all-purpose yards (108 rushing) against Illinois (Nov. 19) on 20 touches (18 carries) and scored once
• Started and carried the ball twice at Ohio State (Nov. 26)