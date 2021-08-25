Cade McNamara Makes NIL History

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has taken advantage of his name, image and likeness in a big way.

University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has become the first student athlete to get paid in crypto in a groundbreaking deal with More Management.

More Management, LLC officially announced earlier today a groundbreaking promotional contract with University of Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara who will be paid in cryptocurrency for his social media posting and personal appearances at upcoming MORE events.

More Management is a diversified cryptocurrency company focused on membership services, curated live experiences and digital collectibles. The company was originally founded in New York City in 2014 and manages the crypto token called MORE that trades on the Bittrex Exchange. MORE athletes and celebrities use Bittrex as part of their overall relationship with MORE.

Peter Klamka, founder and CEO of More Management LLC commented on the deal.

“We are pleased to be working with Cade," he said. "With the rapidly growing interest in cryptocurrency and a number of professional athletes now getting paid in crypto, we expect other college athletes to soon follow Cade’s lead in seeking partnerships within the cryptocurrency community. We are looking forward to having Cade as part of the MORE family.”

McNamara also weighed in on the groundbreaking deal.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join MORE," McNamara said. "I am looking forward to learning more about crypto and being part of this great organization."

Bill Shihara, the CEO and founder of Bittrex, also gave his thoughts about the deal.

"Bittrex is excited to be part of continued real world use cases of crypto and looks forward to supporting MORE as it expands into the athletics market,” he added Bill Shihara.

MORE regularly hosts world recognized recording artists, television personalities and professional athletes at its venues and live events. MORE has worked with Migos, Cardi B, 21 Savage, Saweetie, Rich the Kid, Daymond John, LilBaby, and numerous NBA, NFL and UFC athletes.