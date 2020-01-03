Wolverine Digest
Cesar Ruiz Declares For NFL Draft, Michigan Must Replace Four OL Starters

MichaelSpath

A second-team All-Big Ten performer, and named ProFootballFocus.com's best pass-blocking center nationally, junior Cesar Ruiz announced today that he will be foregoing his final season of eligibility for a chance to play in the NFL. 

Ruiz started 30 career games in his career, including 25 at center these past two years. Athletic, he was lauded for his ability to pull from the center position - no easy thing for that position -- getting to the outside on zone and power reads in the running game. 

With his departure, Michigan is now losing four starting offensive lineman, including seniors LT Jon Runyan Jr., LG Ben Bredeson and RG Michael Onwenu. The Wolverines will bring back redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield as the lone returning starter. 

Redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes did start two games at left tackle and appeared in 11 as a reserve for Runyan. Redshirt junior Andrew Stueber has also started two games, at right tackle in 2018, before missing the 2019 campaign with an ACL injury. He could return and compete at one of the guard spots. 

U-M will now rely heavily on its talented six-man 2019 class (four four-stars among its ranks), with one of them likely the future center. 

While Hayes looks like a future standout and Mayfield could be one of the conference's best linemen next season, replacing four starters, especially a center, will be a huge challenge for the Maize and Blue. 

Offensive line coach Ed Warriner will have to do the best coaching job of his time in Ann Arbor to get a relatively brand new offensive line prepped and ready for a season that opens on the road at Washington and includes matchups with Wisconsin, Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan State and Ohio State. 

Ruiz is one of four underclassmen that has been weighing the NFL decision, joining junior WRs Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and junior CB Ambry Thomas. Collins is expected to return while Peoples-Jones is reportedly 50-50 on his decision and Thomas is leaning more towards returning than going pro. 

Defensive end Kwity Paye and tight end Nick Eubanks have already announced their intentions to return for senior seasons. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Marty.Rheaume
Marty.Rheaume

Lemme guess...? Next year is another rebuilding year and maybe in 2021 we can get back to 10 win seasons and losing to OSU.

