Cesar Ruiz Is Off The Board: Goes Round 1

Cesar Ruiz's decision to leave Michigan after his junior season has proven a smart one, the Camden, N.J., native becoming the first offensive player of the Jim Harbaugh era to go in Round 1 when he was picked with the No. 24 choice by the New Orleans Saints. Ruiz joins DE Taco Charlton (2017), S Jabrill Peppers (2017), LB Devin Bush (2019), OLB Rashan Gary as first-rounders since 2015.

Ruiz is also the first Michigan offensive lineman to go in Round 1 since Taylor Lewan was the 11th pick of the 2014 Draft and the first Maize and Blue center taken in the first round since Steve Everitt in 1993 (to the Cleveland Browns).

Analysis: A full-time starter each of the past two seasons, at center for the Wolverines, and a five-game starter at guard as a true freshman in 2017, Ruiz was, arguably, Michigan's most complete lineman by the end of the 2020 campaign. Extremely athletic, he is noted for his ability to pull left or right on power-run plays - a task not often assigned to centers but of which makes Ruiz highly valuable and coveted.

Though not considered an overly powerful run blocker, Ruiz's quickness and footwork allow him to serve as a run paver against linebackers and safeties, a decided mismatch over defenders weighing far less.

ProFootballFocus.com also recognized Ruiz as the top-blocking center in college football in 2019.

With rare skills for a center, it is no wonder Ruiz was such a sought commodity in the NFL.

Over the last decade, four former Wolverines have started at least four games in the NFL at center - David Molk (four in 2014), Mason Cole (16 in 2018), Graham Glasgow (16 in 2018) and David Baas (46 in 2010-13) - but none earned All-Pro Honors. Ruiz has a chance to enjoy a long starting career in the NFL as one of his position's best players.