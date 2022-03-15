Former Michigan Star Traded In NFL Deal

Chase Winovich has been traded from the New England Patriots to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson.

Winovich was a third-round pick of the Patriots in the 2019 draft and showed some promise early. Last year, however, he played just 14% of New England's defensive snaps and barely made a mark on the stat sheet recorded just 11 tackles on the season.

While at Michigan, Winovich was beloved by U-M fans. He was feisty, talked trash in a hilarious way and, most importantly, produced on the field. As a senior, Winovich was a third-team AP All-American and was also a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. He was also the recipient of Michigan's Bo Schembechler 2018 MVP Award. After bouncing around at several different positions, including on the offensive side of the ball, Winovich played in a total of 45 with 26 career starts. He finished his career with 185 tackles, 45.0 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and five recovered fumbles. He always had a knack for making plays and being around the ball and did so with blonde (and sometimes orange) locks flowing out of the back of his winged helmet.

As a Pennsylvania kid who played at Michigan, Winovich will fit into the blue-collar culture in Cleveland. Will Ohio natives be able to cheer for a Wolverine, though? Maybe not if he struggles like we sometimes saw with Jabrill Peppers while he was in Cleveland.