Ed Warinner Establishes Early Depth Chart For Offensive Line

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner stopped by Jon Jansen's "In the Trenches" podcast and discussed the state of his offensive line heading into 2020. In doing so, he seemed to give an early look at who the starters are as of right now.

LT - Ryan Hayes

With Jon Runyan Jr. shelved by injury to start the 2019 season, Hayes stepped in and performed well at left tackle, starting two games. He seems like a no brainer to hold down the O-line's most important position but he still has some work to do to become a stalwart.

"We’re very fortunate Ryan got quite a bit of playing time as a backup," Warinner explained. "He started two games and played very solid in those two games — he was player of the game for the Middle Tennessee game.

"What we’ve talked to him about is most of his improvement needs to be in physical development through nutrition and Herb and the weight room. If he can get from 295 pounds to 310, 315 this offseason and get stronger, I’m confident he’ll have a solid offseason and be ready to go."

Hayes has everything you want in a left tackle. He's long, lean, athletic and possesses really good feet. He does need to get stronger, which happens naturally with time, but if he's going to be the guy at left tackle out of the gate next fall, he'll need to speed up that process anyway he can.

LG - Karsen Barnhart

I had a chance to watch Barnhart in high school and was blown away. He faced little to no Division I talent playing for Paw Paw, but his size, strength, athleticism and build were and are undeniable. He actually lined up more at tight end in high school and was a legitimate receiving threat. He just has so much upside because of his athleticism.

"Karsen Barnhart seemed to step to the forefront," Warinner said. "He stayed healthy, learned and played well. He was the backup left tackle to Runyan quite a bit, as Ryan Hayes was really playing behind Jalen. Karsen is a flexible guy. I could see him playing tackle or guard, either side, right or left. He’ll have a chance to fit in there into the top five."

In talking to someone very involved with setting U-M's starting lineup, the staff loves Barnhart.

"Barnhart may be better than all of them," our source said when asked about next year's starters.

They really see immense potential in him and I think he makes the most sense on the left side as to aid in protecting the blind side of the quarterback. He's not as big as Bredeson was over there last year, but he's more athletic and has better length.

C - Zach Carpenter

Even though he'll only be a redshirt freshman next year, Carpenter seems to be the odds on favorite to win the starting job at center. Fifth-year senior Andrew Vastardis will have something to say about that, but Carpenter is obviously the future of the position and is probably just as ready physically because of his size and strength at 6-5, 320 pounds.

"The guy who was the scout team player of the year, Zach Carpenter, really started to shine and show some things," Warinner said. "He got hurt early in August and missed two or three weeks there with an ankle. Once he came back, got healthy and got rolling, he really showed that he can be an outstanding center."

Carpenter was billed as one of the strongest offensive linemen in the country coming out of high school so it'll be interesting to see if he can take hold of the position and hold it down for the next few years.

RG - Chuck Filiaga

With Michael Onwenu off to the NFL, it makes a lot of sense to put another massive guard in there in Filiaga. At 6-6, 341 pounds, Filiaga is a monster and would be a very comparable replacement for the 6-3, 350-pound Onwenu.

"You got Chuck Filiaga in there," Warinner said. "He’s got all the tools — big man, really working hard. I loved what he did in bowl practice. I thought his December bowl practices really helped him in my mind and he took it serious and got himself ready to go and made himself a better player. I see Chuck having a legitimate chance to be a starting guard for us. He has flexibility, right side, left side."

I've always wondered if Filiaga was going to break through. His size and strength are so intriguing but, for whatever reason, it's just never clicked. Maybe 2020 is the year for him.

RT - Jalen Mayfield

Mayfield is the only returning starter from last year's group making right tackle the only no brainer along the offensive line. The Michigan staff had been high on Mayfield from the beginning so it's no surprise that he became the guy once Andrew Stueber went down with injury.

"Jalen started every game, and he had a great trajectory," Warriner said. "Sometimes guys that are starting for the first time can flat line in the middle of the season and not continue to grow, but he played his best football in November for us.

"We’re really pleased with his development and it took a lot of hard work. Jalen worked hard to get himself to a very solid Big Ten player."

Mayfield is arguably the most athletic lineman on Michigan's roster so he should be poised for a big jump from year-one starter to returning leader and veteran up front.

