Expert Analysis: First Impression Of New Michigan Commit Casey Phinney

Eric Rutter

Earlier this week, Michigan picked up a commitment from Marshfield (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School three-star inside linebacker Casey Phinney. Michigan was by far his biggest offer, so it's not a surprise that he jumped at the opportunity to commit to the Wolverines.

Former Michigan linebacker Shawn Crable took a look at Phinney's film and gave Wolverine Digest a very full rundown of what U-M is getting in the 6-1, 225-pounder.

Strengths

At linebacker, his lateral movement and quickness looks great. He's very aggressive and looks like a solid run stopper. He would fit in well in a blitzing style of defense and he's got a good body type for playing middle linebacker. I like the way he's built — he's compact with big thighs. He uses that build well and definitely doesn't run from contact. He does a good job of using his hat and his hands to take on blockers again, using that build. He also appears to read plays well, which speaks to fitting into an aggressive, blitzing scheme.

Areas of Improvement

I'm a little concerned with his speed. At linebacker it looks fine but at running back he can be ran down. He still shows good aggression there but he gets caught. I have some concerns with him covering man-to-man.

Takeaways

Phinney could grow to be 6-3 and I would project that he'll be around 250-260 pounds by his sophomore year. His body type is proportioned well and he's got a consistent build that is equally distributed from his legs through his torso. He's built like Lamarr Woodley, Shante Orr and Brandon Graham.

At MIKE linebacker, I worry about his arm length when it comes to taller, bigger guards coming at him. I would suggest placing him at SAM linebacker to the strong side as an overhang, tight 9-technique over the tight end. You could also have him as a loose 5-technique to the open side. I also worry a bit about him covering running backs out of the backfield. His highlights really don't show him in coverage all that much.

I can see why Michigan would be after him. His style of play is aggressive and appealing to a pressuring, blitzing coach like Don Brown. 

Michigan Recruiting Viewed Through The Ohio State Prism

By all accounts, Michigan is putting together a fine class in 2021, but when compared to Ohio State, it doesn't measure up.

MichaelSpath

Offensive Scheme, Family Approach Key In Michigan Landing Four-Star Tight End Louis Hansen

The Michigan 2021 recruiting class is coming together quickly with three commits last week and two the week prior. Four-star tight end Louis Hansen went in detail about why he chose Michigan over the field.

Eric Rutter

You Learn Something New Every Day ... THE 2015 Game

During a radio appearance last week, former Michigan safety Dymonte Thomas had a lot to say about Michigan's 2015 matchup with Ohio State.

Jake Sage

Predicting Zach Charbonnet's Sophomore Season Is Very Tricky

Zach Charbonnet burst onto the scene as a freshman and should be in line for a strong sophomore campaign as well.

Brandon Brown

UMfb

Two Michigan Contests Among The Best Men's Final Four Games of All-Time

Michigan has played in a couple of the best Final Four games ever, per Pat Forde.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Keeps Momentum With Pledge Of Combo Kicker – Punter Tommy Doman Jr.

The Wolverines 2021 recruiting class is carrying a lot of momentum right now and just added a key piece to the class with the pledge of punting and kicking specialist Tommy Doman Jr. Now, U-M’s class ranks No. 14 in the country according to 247Sports.com.

Eric Rutter

Big Ten Coach, Former Wolverine, Doing His Best To Prepare Players For 2020

Like hundreds of college coaches, former Wolverine and current Northwestern assistant Kurt Anderson is doing his best to navigate uncertain times.

Jake Sage

Make A Choice: Devin Bush Or Jabrill Peppers

If you could get either player back for one year in 2020, who would you pick?

Brandon Brown

UMfb

The Five Best Safeties Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan hasn't really had an elite safety so it's pretty tricky to come up with a top five.

Brandon Brown

Colingoblue

Michigan Lands Commitment From Physical Linebacker Casey Phinney

The Wolverines 2021 recruiting class keeps on rolling with the pledge of three-star linebacker Casey Phinney on Friday morning. As a physical linebacker out of Massachusetts, Phinney is U-M’s second defensive commitment in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

MORandy