Four Michigan Baseball Players Selected In 2020 MLB Draft

Michigan baseball has experienced a considerable amount of success over the past couple seasons, and four U-M baseball players were selected in the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday, which is another testament to the quality coaching from Eric Bakich and his staff.

One year ago, Michigan baseball finished as national runners up at the 2019 College World Series, and the Wolverines had five players taken in the 2019 MLB Draft to boot, a banner year for the program. This year, pitcher Jeff Criswell, outfielder Jordan Nwogu, outfielder Jesse Franklin and infielder Jack Blomgren were all drafted, but a promising season for the Wolverines was cut short due to the coronavirus.

Jeff Criswell selected by Oakland at No. 58 overall

Hailing for Portage (Mich.), Criswell was the first Michigan player off the board, going to the Oakland Athletics with the No. 58 overall pick in the draft. Standing at 6-4 and 225 pounds, Criswell is a right-hander who compiled a sub-3.00 era and over one strikeout-per-inning pitched in his Michigan career. With a total of 174 Ks over the course of 162.1 career innings pitched, Criswell

“The way that his pitch movement was as far as the way his fastball, his offspeed, his breaking balls and anything of that nature was probably one of the things that benefited him the most,” said Matt Missler, who broadcast WTKA's Inside the Huddle live from Omaha during Michigan's College World Series run in 2019. “Plus, on top of that, I think he could definitely have been a solid infielder too because he had a lot of dribblers that would go between first and the pitcher's mound, and he'd be able to be the guy that could make the play right off the mound and still get the guy at first. I think a lot of that can definitely provide dividends in the pros.”

Though Michigan boasted a deep pitching rotation during its 2019 CWS run, Criswell was a particularly useful member of the staff given his flexbility. Criswell was often called upon in short-rest situations, and the craft pitcher showed his value in multiple roles.

“There were many times where, especially in the College World Series, where he was called upon one game, then the next game if they were in a little bit of trouble, he could come in right on the spot,” Missler said. “I think the A's got themselves a great future pitcher, whether they see him for whatever role is kind of the bigger question. Do they try to get him in the starting rotation spot or is he going to be a bullpen guy? Regardless, though, I think he definitely is going to be a pitcher of the future.”

Missler estimates that Criswel, may need to spend one full season and part of another in the minor league but would not be surprised to see the versatile pitching prospect called up for spot duty during his second year.

Chicago Cubs take Jordan Nwogu at No. 88

After Criswell, the next Michigan player selected in the draft was Jordan Nwogu, who finished his career as what Missler describes as “the most dangerous lead-off hitter in college baseball. En route to that title, Nwogu hit at a .334 clip, scored 97 runs, ripped 20 home runs and produced 79 RBIs during his Michigan career.

Nwogu was picked by the Chicago Cubs in the third round, which is a bit lower than where some projected the Michigan prospect to land.

“For Jordan to get picked up where he did in the third round with the Cubs, I think the Cubs got a steal,” Missler said. “He's been coined the most dangerous leadoff hitter in college baseball, and the reason why is he has a bat. He's got some power in that bat... I think a lot of people forget he's got a lot of motor in his body where he can run out a long infield hit or run out a bunt. Plus, on top of that, he has great base-path running awareness.”

As Missler said, Nwogu was 16-for-18 in terms of stolen bases, which is a gaudy rate for a player that is listed at 6-3 and 235 pounds on Michigan's team website.

“When you look at just the numbers as far as his size, he originally came to Michigan to be a football player, and he has the size of a linebacker with the speed of a corner, but he became a walk-on on the baseball team,” Missler said. “The way that he fell into the third round, I think the Cubs may have gotten a heck of a steal as far as an outfielder goes. With Nwogu if there is a critique for him in terms of what he needs to improve upon, it's vision at the plate. He did strike out 51 times at the plate last season.”

Jesse Franklin goes to the Atlanta Braves at No. 97

Shortly after Nwogu was selected by the Cubs, another Michigan outfielder, Jesse Franklin, went off the board at No. 97 to the Atlanta Braves. Throughout his time as a Wolverine, Franklin provided a consistent source of power for U-M, and he will bring that same steady production in the batter's box to the Braves' farm system.

“For Jesse, I think he might be of the four drafted by the Wolverines, he might be the one that spends a little time in the minors before he is called up,” Missler said. “A lot of people see his batting statistics, and he had 13 home runs last year with 55 RBIs, but a lot of people forget he covered a lot of center field last year. He was a great defensive outfielder, and he's got a cannon of an arm. Defensively, he is really good. He is definitely someone that the Braves probably scouted really well, and they got themselves a great centerfielder or outfielder. If anything, he might have to work a little bit more on his hitting.”

Jack Blomgren drafted by Colorado Rockies at No. 140

Though Michigan's 2020 season was cut short, Blomgren still found a way to make an impact by starting in all 15 U-M games at shortstop, hitting .286 with three doubles and a home run and also reaching base in all 15 games.

“He is a guy that will definitely give you every bit that he has and then try to find whatever is left in the tank to give you that as well too,” Missler said. “I think the Rockies might have gotten the best of the four guys. I think he may be one of the more underrated guys that got picked up. The way that he is an all-around player... Great base-path awareness... On top of that, he's got a heck of a bat too.”

Overall, Michigan had the second-most players selected in the 2020 MLB Draft, falling just short of Arizona State's five drafted players. However, a Michigan commit was also picked when Owen Caissie was picked in the second round at No. 45 overall by the San Diego Padres.

