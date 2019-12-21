Listen: Brushed Off By OSU, MSU, Dan Dierdorf Became A Michigan Legend

A two-time All-American at Michigan and a three-year starter for the Wolverines from 1968-70, Dan Dierdorf is one of the greatest players in football history, earning induction into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame.

Incredibly, coming out of Canton, Ohio, Dierdorf was told by Michigan State and Ohio State that he wasn't good enough to play in the Big Ten and wasn't offered a scholarship, but he got the last laugh.

In this interview, Dierdorf talks about how he ended up at U-M, his relationship with Bo Schembechler, blocking for tailback Ron Johnson on his 347-yard performance against Wisconsin and more.