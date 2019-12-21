Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Listen: Brushed Off By OSU, MSU, Dan Dierdorf Became A Michigan Legend

MichaelSpath

A two-time All-American at Michigan and a three-year starter for the Wolverines from 1968-70, Dan Dierdorf is one of the greatest players in football history, earning induction into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame. 

Incredibly, coming out of Canton, Ohio, Dierdorf was told by Michigan State and Ohio State that he wasn't good enough to play in the Big Ten and wasn't offered a scholarship, but he got the last laugh. 

In this interview, Dierdorf talks about how he ended up at U-M, his relationship with Bo Schembechler, blocking for tailback Ron Johnson on his 347-yard performance against Wisconsin and more. 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/20/19

Steve Deace

I'm here to welcome Dan Villari to Michigan, for as a lowly and lightly-recruited 3-star quarterback he's in some recent -- and elite -- college football company.

Michigan Basketball All-Decade Team 2010-19

MichaelSpath

Two Final Fours, four Big Ten titles, eight NCAA appearances. It was a great decade for Michigan basketball. We present our All-Decade Team.

Michigan Continues To Look For A Superstar Quarterback

Brandon Brown

As a former quarterback, Jim Harbaugh was viewed as a guru at the position before arriving in Ann Arbor.

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Bouncing Back After Tough Oregon Loss

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a week to think about its last-second loss to Oregon.

Hunter Dickinson Goes Blue

Steve Deace

One of the top center prospects in the country, Hunter Dickinson, commits to sign with Michigan in the 2020 basketball recruiting class.

Video: Franz Wagner Shows Love To Allen Iverson

Brandon Brown

Franz Wagner showed up to a media availability wearing a very cool Allen Iverson hoodie from Germany.

Video: Jon Runyan Jr. Talks Alabama Defense

Brandon Brown

Jon Runyan Jr. has played a lot of football and knows what to look for in a team like Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/19/19

Steve Deace

The 2020 Big Ten football recruiting class rankings are a carbon copy of the 2019 Big Ten football season.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Tight End

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh has always used his tight ends well and did again this year even in a new offense.

Michigan Recruiting Coordinator Matt Dudek on the Class of 2020

Steve Deace

Michigan recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek dishes on the 2020 football recruiting class that just signed on former Wolverine Jon Jansen's "In the trenches" podcast.