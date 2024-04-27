Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers Select Junior Colson
It seemed like only a matter of time before Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers took a player from Michigan. After all, Harbaugh had a ton of success with his Wolverines and has 20 or so to choose from. Early in the third round, it happened — Harbaugh and the Chargers selected linebacker Junior Colson with pick No. 69. Colson's story is absolutely incredible. From an orphanage in Haiti, to becoming a national champion at Michigan and now to finally realizing a dream as a third-round pick by his former college coach and a potential career in Los Angeles, Colson has truly made it.
2024 NFL Combine Stats
6-2, 238 pounds
NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein’s breakdown on Colson
“Inside linebacker with an excellent combination of size and strength to take on blocks and patrol the action from the second level. Colson’s upper-body strength and body control stand out when battling blocks or finishing tackles. He has adequate sideline-to-sideline range but needs to play with faster recognition to keep from getting trapped by climbing blocks. He doesn’t play with a trigger-happy, downhill mindset, so he misses out on playmaking opportunities. Colson is a tough guy with good stopping power and can handle himself in coverage. He projects as a good three-down linebacker, but improving block recognition and taking a few more chances could elevate him into the next tier at the position.”
2023 Stats and Accolades
95 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 quarterback hurries
Lott IMPACT Trophy Finalist
Second-team All-Big Ten
Wolverine Digest Breakdown
With above average athleticism and noticeable closing speed for his size, Junior Colson offers a bit of versatility at the next level. Colson can play in space, but he’s also a heavy hitter in run support and carved out a reputation as a high-effort defender at Michigan. Despite battling multiple injuries, Colson started all 15 games at linebacker last season and sported a cast on his arm during many of those contests, underscoring his toughness and desire to compete.
