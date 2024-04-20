Jim Harbaugh Keeps Promise, Gets Tattoo
When they say that a picture is worth a thousand words, this is what they mean. Jim Harbaugh, grinning ear to ear, with a Block M tattoo and the perfect 15-0 record underneath it. Perfection.
It's obviously worth noting that Harbaugh went with the skinny M, the same one that adorned his hat during his time at Michigan. Harbaugh sported the skinny M in honor of his head coach, Bo Schembechler. Now, Sherrone Moore is also repping the skinny M during his first year at the helm.
Harbaugh said earlier in the year that he would get a tattoo if the Wolverines won the national title. Obviously that happened after the Wolverines beat Ohio State and won a Big Ten title for the third straight year. The Wolverines then defeated Alabama in the Rose Bowl in an instant classic and then handled Washington by 21 points in the national championship game.