BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

It should come as no surprise that Jim Harbaugh has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

His Wolverines have won 12 games in the regular season for just the fourth time in program history and have a shot at notching their 13th regular season win (what woyld be a program record) this weekend against Purdue in the Big Ten Championsip game.

Via MGoBlue.com:

Jim Harbaugh is in his eighth season as the J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach in 2022. He was named the 20th coach in University of Michigan football history on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014, and is the sixth former Michigan football player to be named the leader of college football's winningest program.



Harbaugh is one of four Big Ten coaches to win 10-plus games in each of his first two seasons. He joined Fielding Yost (1901-02) as the only head coaches to collect back-to-back 10-win seasons in their first two seasons at U-M. Harbaugh is the second-fastest coach to 20 wins at Michigan, trailing only Yost; Harbaugh accomplished the feat in 24 games and Yost won the first 29 games of his U-M career before tying Minnesota (6-6) in 1903.



Harbaugh led Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten Championship, the football program’s first conference title since 2004. The 42-3 victory over No. 12 Iowa led to the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines won the Big Ten East Division title with a 42-27 victory over No. 2 Ohio State. The program reached 12 wins in 2021 for just the third time in school history, equaling the school-record from 1905 and 1997.



Overall, Harbaugh has guided the Wolverines to a 61-24 record and is 43-17 in Big Ten games. He has led U-M to four 10-win seasons and six bowl games, including the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal, two New Year’s Six bowls and three additional New Year’s Day bowl games.