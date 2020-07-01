Elite 11 Finals: J.J. McCarthy Day Three Grade

Entering the final day of the Elite 11 Finals, J.J. McCarthy was ranked No. 9 by the camp coaches and would need a strong effort to climb his way into the upper echelon of the 20 competing quarterbacks.

While the first two days featured a Pro Day simulation and several routes on air of varying degrees of difficulty, the third and final day of competition tested the standout quarterbacks' accuracy. SI All-American was on hand to witness the camp and broke everything down.

The accuracy gauntlet was graded by Elite 11 based on time throwing at each of the eight targets with a maximum of 30 seconds at each station - the goal being the lowest time. For every throw that a quarterback hit the target, two seconds would be deducted from their end time.

SI All-American took the next step in grading quarterback accuracy on a point scale from 1-3, with a one equating to a total miss, a two for hitting the target, and a three for getting the ball through the target hole - a "money" throw. Our tiebreaker for multiple quarterbacks with the same score is based on throw count: The fewer the passes, the more efficient the quarterback was in this drill.

With that criteria set to serve as another barometer of success on the outset of the competition, Michigan commit McCarthy exhibited another strong showing, one that reaffirms his position among the 2021 class' elite. By the SI All-American grading scale, McCarthy finished in the upper third of the group, which is about on par with his ranking for the rest of the camp if not a bit lower.

Block quote: 6. J.J. McCarthy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Grade: 1.90

Total throws: 22

Threes: 5

Twos: 10

Ones: 6

Time: 2:50.22

With a quality showing in the accuracy gauntlet, McCarthy cemented his spot as one of the top passers there based on arm talent alone. McCarthy excels in almost all categories of quarterback play, and his pin-point accuracy is a strength that he carried into the competition, but it was not enough to earn the nod as the Elite 11 MVP. That honor went to Washington (DC) Gonzaga five-star Caleb Williams, who is still uncommitted but will be announcing soon.

Overall, McCarthy turned in another solid effort on the final day of the camp, and his performance should be viewed as a strong representation of Michigan and future U-M offenses.

Were you surprised that Caleb Williams walked away with MVP honors? How do you think McCarthy finished the camp overall? Any players that really rose to the occasion in your eyes? Let us know!