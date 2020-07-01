SI All-American
Elite 11: Grading Every Quarterback in the Day 3 Accuracy Gauntlet

SI All-American

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The final day of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals did not go as planned. Originally, the group of 20 quarterbacks was scheduled to compete with wide receivers and defensive backs in a 7-on-7 tournament.

But with inclement weather hovering around throughout the three-day event, event times and activities changed on the fly. On day three, instead of taking the fields for 7-on-7, the group of 20 quarterbacks instead competed in an accuracy gauntlet inside a local indoor practice facility.

The accuracy gauntlet was graded by Elite 11 based on time throwing at each of the eight targets with a maximum of 30 seconds at each station - the goal being the lowest time. For every throw that a quarterback hit the target, two seconds would be deducted from their end time. 

Sports Illustrated All-American took the next step in grading quarterback accuracy on a point scale from 1-3, with a one equating to a total miss, a two for hitting the target, and a three for getting the ball through the target hole - a "money" throw. Our tiebreaker for multiple quarterbacks with the same score is based on throw count: The fewer the passes, the more efficient the quarterback was in this drill.

Below, you can find out grades on the 20 quarterbacks from the day, along with their average score, a breakdown of their throws, and Elite 11-confirmed times.

1. Brock Vandagriff, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Grade: 2.14

Total throws: 21

Threes: 7

Twos: 10

Ones: 4

Time: 1:43.88

2. Kyron Drones, Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

Grade: 2.09

Total throws: 22

Threes: 7

Twos: 10

Ones: 5

Time: 2:40.81

3. Miller Moss, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Grade: 2.04

Total throws: 23

Threes: 7

Twos: 10 

Ones: 6

Time: 3:07.11

4. Caleb Williams, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College HS

Grade: 1.96

Total throws: 24

Threes: 7

Twos: 9

Ones: 8

Time: 3:13.76

5. Kyle McCord, Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's

Grade: 1.92

Total throws: 26

Threes: 5

Twos: 14

Ones: 7

Time: 2:53.11

6. J.J. McCarthy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Grade: 1.90

Total throws: 22

Threes: 5

Twos: 10

Ones: 6

Time: 2:50.22

7. Grayson James, Plano (Texas) John Paul II

Grade: 1.89

Total throws: 19

Threes: 7

Twos: 3

Ones: 9

Time: 2:23.29

8. Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (Ill.)

Grade: 1.88

Total throws: 25

Threes: 5

Twos: 12

Ones: 8

Time: 3:10

9. Carlos Del Rio, Loganville (Ga,) Grayson

Grade: 1.85

Total throws: 20

Threes: 5

Twos: 4

Ones: 11

Time: 2:11.56

10. Behren Morton, Eastland (Texas)

Grade: 1.82

Total throws: 23

Threes: 5

Twos: 9

Ones: 9

Time: 2:51.96

11. Dematrius Davis, Houston (Texas) North Shore

Grade: 1.76

Total throws: 25

Threes: 6

Twos: 8

Ones: 11

Time: 3:16.04

12. Drake Maye, Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

Grade: 1.76

Total throws: 29

Threes: 6

Twos: 10

Ones: 13

Time: 3:04.59

13. Jay Allen, Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

Grade: 1.74

Total throws: 27

Threes: 6

Twos: 8

Ones: 13

Time: 3:24

14. Ty Thompson, Gilbert (Az.) Mesquite

Grade: 1.71

Total throws: 31

Threes: 5

Twos: 12

Ones: 14

Time: 3:18.99

15. Maddox Kopp, Houston (Texas) St. Thomas

Grade: 1.70

Total throws: 23

Threes: 4

Twos: 8

Ones: 11

Time: 3:06.06

16. Kaidon Salter, Cedar Hill (Texas)

Grade: 1.67

Total throws: 29

Threes: 4

Twos: 9

Ones: 14

Time: 3:28

17. Luke Altmyer, Starkville (Miss.)

Grade: 1.65

Total throws: 31

Threes: 4

Twos: 12

Ones: 15

Time: 3:53.32

18. Tyler Buchner, La Jolla (Calif.) Helix

Grade: 1.58

Total throws: 31

Threes: 6

Twos: 6

Ones: 19

Time: 3:38.96

19. Garrett Nussmeier, Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

Grade: 1.57

Total throws: 37

Threes: 3

Twos: 15

Ones: 19

Time: 3:26.01

20. Christian Veilleux, Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School

Grade: 1.39

Total throws: 33

Threes: 3

Twos: 7

Ones: 23

Time: 3:55.46

--

