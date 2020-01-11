Wolverine Digest
Michigan 2020 Opponent Tracker: Ohio State

Jake Sage

Season Review: Whoever thought the Buckeyes would take a step back in their first season without Urban Meyer was wrong. Ohio State exceeded expectations, as they headed to the playoff with a 13-0 record, led by three of the top five Heisman candidates in quarterback Justin Fields, defensive end Chase Young, and running back J.K. Dobbins. 

Ohio State was dominant on both sides of the ball all season, averaging the 2nd most points per game in college football at 46.9 and the 3rd lowest points allowed per game at 13.7. 

Key Departures: Running back J.K Dobbins, defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah are going pro. Linebacker Baron Browning is expected to leave for the draft.

Key Players Who will Graduate: K.J. Hill, who led Ohio State in receptions with 57; wide receiver Austin Mack; wide receiver Binjimen Victor; offensive guard Jonah Jackson; offensive tackle Brandon Bowen; the Buckeyes leading tackler Malik Harrison; safety Jordan Fuller; cornerback Damon Arnette; defensive lineman Jashon Cornell; and defensive tackle Davon Hamilton.

2020 Preseason Expectations: Despite losing some key pieces from their roster this season, Ohio State will still be the Big Ten favorites next season. They return star quarterback Fields and even though they will have to replace weapons on the outside on both sides of the ball, the Buckeyes will likely reload they always do, helped by the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in college football. 

OSU plays at Oregon in Week 2 and has Big Ten crossover games against Iowa, Nebraska and at Illinois. 

Some Thoughts On First 2020 Top 25 For College Football

Bill Bender of The Sporting News just released his first top 25 for the 2020 college football season, and I have we some thoughts.

Steve Deace

Michigan Player Comparison: Nico Collins Hopes To Match, Exceed Junior Hemingway

The first of a series of articles examining the likenesses of returning standouts for the 2020 season and former U-M stars, we look at Nico Collins and Junior Hemingway.

Kevin Minor

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

Steve Deace

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/10/20

Continuing our series predicting the top 10 Michigan sports stories of 2020 with how we think the men's basketball season finishes in the Big Ten.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does.

Steve Deace

Mdwalt

3 Keys To The Second Half Of The Season

Michigan has reached the halfway point of its college basketball season. Here are three keys to success in the second half, starting Sunday at Minnesota.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Steve Deace

WolverineinVegas

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Praises PG Zavier Simpson

Zavier Simpson was the MVP of Michigan's win Thursday night, and coach Juwan Howard had mad praise for his senior point guard.

MichaelSpath

Video: Jon Teske On A Hard-Fought Win Over Purdue

Don't sleep on big sleep. He still had 18 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in the Wolverines' double-overtime victory.

Steve Deace

Video: Zavier Simpson On His Clutch Performance

Michigan's star point guard discusses his MVP effort that lifted the Wolverines to a double-overtime victory over Purdue.

Steve Deace