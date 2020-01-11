Michigan 2020 Opponent Tracker: Ohio State

Season Review: Whoever thought the Buckeyes would take a step back in their first season without Urban Meyer was wrong. Ohio State exceeded expectations, as they headed to the playoff with a 13-0 record, led by three of the top five Heisman candidates in quarterback Justin Fields, defensive end Chase Young, and running back J.K. Dobbins.

Ohio State was dominant on both sides of the ball all season, averaging the 2nd most points per game in college football at 46.9 and the 3rd lowest points allowed per game at 13.7.

Key Departures: Running back J.K Dobbins, defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah are going pro. Linebacker Baron Browning is expected to leave for the draft.

Key Players Who will Graduate: K.J. Hill, who led Ohio State in receptions with 57; wide receiver Austin Mack; wide receiver Binjimen Victor; offensive guard Jonah Jackson; offensive tackle Brandon Bowen; the Buckeyes leading tackler Malik Harrison; safety Jordan Fuller; cornerback Damon Arnette; defensive lineman Jashon Cornell; and defensive tackle Davon Hamilton.

2020 Preseason Expectations: Despite losing some key pieces from their roster this season, Ohio State will still be the Big Ten favorites next season. They return star quarterback Fields and even though they will have to replace weapons on the outside on both sides of the ball, the Buckeyes will likely reload they always do, helped by the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in college football.

OSU plays at Oregon in Week 2 and has Big Ten crossover games against Iowa, Nebraska and at Illinois.