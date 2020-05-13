WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

2022 Offensive Tackle Sullivan Weidman Has Hometown Connection To Don Brown

Eric Rutter

It is well known that U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown is a living legend in the Northeast after an extensive coaching career in that area, and the lore of Coach Brown extends all the way to 2022 Brookline (Mass.) Dexter Secondary three-star offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman.

“Coach Don Brown is from Franklin, my hometown, and his son coaches baseball at Franklin High School,” Weidman told Wolverine Digest. “I attended FHS for two years before transferring to Dexter.”

Growing up in the same town as Coach Brown, Weidman has looked up to the former Boston College defensive coordinator with high esteem. Naturally, Weidman’s excitement was two-fold when Brown extended an offer to the 2022 prospect back in January.

“I spoke with him when he offered me,” Weidman said. “He seemed like a really genuine and nice guy.”

At that time, Weidman’s only other offer was from UMass, so Michigan showing interest helped blow the doors off his recruitment. Soon, other schools followed U-M’s lead, and now Weidman has eight offers to his name. Most recently, Duke issued an offer on Tuesday.

“It was very exciting as [Michigan was] the first big school to offer me,” Weidman said. “I like the level of football that is played and the professionalism that the coaches and players bring to the table.”

Over the past couple years, Michigan has earned a positive reputation in Massachusetts in part due to Brown’s aggressive recruiting strategy, and that notion resonates with Weidman as well. Now with an offer in hand, the No. 3 player in the state of Massachusetts for the 2022 cycle is hoping to visit Michigan’s campus.

“I hope to visit once all of this is over,” Weidman said. “I want to visit all of the schools that have offered me.”

At the moment, Weidman sports offers from Boston College, UMass, Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Syracuse and most recently Duke. But since in-person visits are not permitted, it is unclear when Weidman will have an opportunity to check out these schools.

“Recruiting has definitely picked up lately,” Weidman said. “My coach has been in contact with all of the schools that have offered me and a lot of others that have shown interest.”

However, the current pandemic has not stalled Weidman in his effort to figure out which school is the best fit for him.

“I am looking for a football program that will provide me with an elite football experience and a school that will prepare me for life after football,” Weidman said.

But before reaching that point, Weidman is working to prepare for his junior campaign by working on his pass protection over the offseason. Last year, the 6-6, 300-pounder lined up primarily at right guard, and he used his size advantage to clear the pocket or running lanes for his team all season long.

“We went 7-2 and ended up playing in the Dave Coratti Bowl at Gillette Stadium, which was a crazy experience,” Weidman said. “I felt like personally I developed a lot as a player. I would say that I play fast, physical and mean. I finish blocks and play to the whistle.”

These traits have Michigan interested, and the feeling is mutual according to the rising three-star prospect.

Michigan was one of the first schools to offer 2022 offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman, and he is eyeing a visit to Ann Arbor once normalcy returns to the college football world. When do you expect visits to be given the green light? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don Brown's Outlook On His 2020 Defense

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast earlier this week to talk about the latest version of his defense.

Brandon Brown

Fast-Rising Point Guard Angelo Brizzi Breaks Down Michigan Offer, Overall Recruitment

Fast-rising point guard Angelo Brizzi opens up about Michigan offer and overall recruitment.

Brandon Brown

Bernard Robinson Found Success On The Court And Off At Michigan

With a determined work ethic, Bernard Robinson made a name for himself at Michigan, in the NBA and now in the business world.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/13/20

Which of these two proposals for a revised college football season this fall do you prefer?

Steve Deace

Michigan Loses Ground With Several 2021 Prospects

Over the past couple days, three 2021 prospects have made recruiting announcements that were not favorable for Michigan.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

2021 Commit Rod Moore Breakdown

What type of player is Michigan receiving in 2021 three-star safety commit Rod Moore?

Eric Rutter

Top 25 Big Ten Running Backs In The Jim Harbaugh Era

The Big Ten has produced a few absolute stud running backs over the last five years.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/12/20

With much of the country entering the reopening phase in May and June, and sports returning, yesterday was a reminder to actually read the story before losing your wits over a breathless panic porn headline.

Steve Deace

by

HankTz

Michigan Nets Consummate Prospect In Linebacker Tyler McLaurin

The Wolverines picked up a pledge from one of the more complete linebackers in the country over the weekend.

Eric Rutter

The 2021 Michigan Basketball Recruiting Picture

Juwan Howard continues to offer and recruit big-time prospects in the 2021 class.

Brandon Brown