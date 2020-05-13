2022 Offensive Tackle Sullivan Weidman Has Hometown Connection To Don Brown

It is well known that U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown is a living legend in the Northeast after an extensive coaching career in that area, and the lore of Coach Brown extends all the way to 2022 Brookline (Mass.) Dexter Secondary three-star offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman.

“Coach Don Brown is from Franklin, my hometown, and his son coaches baseball at Franklin High School,” Weidman told Wolverine Digest. “I attended FHS for two years before transferring to Dexter.”

Growing up in the same town as Coach Brown, Weidman has looked up to the former Boston College defensive coordinator with high esteem. Naturally, Weidman’s excitement was two-fold when Brown extended an offer to the 2022 prospect back in January.

“I spoke with him when he offered me,” Weidman said. “He seemed like a really genuine and nice guy.”

At that time, Weidman’s only other offer was from UMass, so Michigan showing interest helped blow the doors off his recruitment. Soon, other schools followed U-M’s lead, and now Weidman has eight offers to his name. Most recently, Duke issued an offer on Tuesday.

“It was very exciting as [Michigan was] the first big school to offer me,” Weidman said. “I like the level of football that is played and the professionalism that the coaches and players bring to the table.”

Over the past couple years, Michigan has earned a positive reputation in Massachusetts in part due to Brown’s aggressive recruiting strategy, and that notion resonates with Weidman as well. Now with an offer in hand, the No. 3 player in the state of Massachusetts for the 2022 cycle is hoping to visit Michigan’s campus.

“I hope to visit once all of this is over,” Weidman said. “I want to visit all of the schools that have offered me.”

At the moment, Weidman sports offers from Boston College, UMass, Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Syracuse and most recently Duke. But since in-person visits are not permitted, it is unclear when Weidman will have an opportunity to check out these schools.

“Recruiting has definitely picked up lately,” Weidman said. “My coach has been in contact with all of the schools that have offered me and a lot of others that have shown interest.”

However, the current pandemic has not stalled Weidman in his effort to figure out which school is the best fit for him.

“I am looking for a football program that will provide me with an elite football experience and a school that will prepare me for life after football,” Weidman said.

But before reaching that point, Weidman is working to prepare for his junior campaign by working on his pass protection over the offseason. Last year, the 6-6, 300-pounder lined up primarily at right guard, and he used his size advantage to clear the pocket or running lanes for his team all season long.

“We went 7-2 and ended up playing in the Dave Coratti Bowl at Gillette Stadium, which was a crazy experience,” Weidman said. “I felt like personally I developed a lot as a player. I would say that I play fast, physical and mean. I finish blocks and play to the whistle.”

These traits have Michigan interested, and the feeling is mutual according to the rising three-star prospect.

Michigan was one of the first schools to offer 2022 offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman, and he is eyeing a visit to Ann Arbor once normalcy returns to the college football world.