Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 10 — Erick All

Everyone is hoping and praying that football will start on time. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but eventually, there will be a "next" season. Whenever that is, Michigan is going to get some major contributions from some new faces.

I'm starting a new series of 10 breakout players from Michigan's roster, starting with No. 10 and working my way to the top.

No. 10 — Erick All

When he enrolled early as a true freshman, Erick All started to receive rave reviews from tight ends coach Sherrone Moore almost immediately.

"His mental makeup — the kid is just extremely tough and he does some things for a freshman that you don't really expect," Moore told reporters a little over a year ago. "He doesn't care who he is going against. Whether it's Khaleke [Hudson], whether it's [Josh] Uche in the run game, [Jordan] Glasgow — he wants to win and he's going to do everything that he can to win. He's as tough as they are, he's physical and he catches everything. He has suction hands. He's going to be a really good player for us."

All went on to have a very productive spring game and then continued to impress during fall camp. The 6-4, 229-pounder ended up playing in 11 games as a freshman, but only had one catch for 10 yards. He was obviously behind Sean McKeon and Nick Eubanks on the depth chart, and also battled with Luke Schoonmaker for snaps as well. Last season, McKeon and Eubanks accounted for 38 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns. The third tight end, which was really a combination of All and Schoonmaker, had just three total catches for 64 yards and a score. Sliding into that No. 2 spot on the depth chart is going to be big for whoever wins the job, and All is going to be squarely in the mix.

Obviously McKeon is gone, so the No. 2 tight end spot, which has the potential to be pretty productive in Josh Gattis' offense, is wide open. Will that go to All or Schoonmaker? Both players have quite a bit of upside as fast, athletic receivers, so the edge may go to the better blocker, and I think that's All.