WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 10 — Erick All

Brandon Brown

Everyone is hoping and praying that football will start on time. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but eventually, there will be a "next" season. Whenever that is, Michigan is going to get some major contributions from some new faces. 

I'm starting a new series of 10 breakout players from Michigan's roster, starting with No. 10 and working my way to the top.

No. 10 — Erick All

When he enrolled early as a true freshman, Erick All started to receive rave reviews from tight ends coach Sherrone Moore almost immediately. 

"His mental makeup — the kid is just extremely tough and he does some things for a freshman that you don't really expect," Moore told reporters a little over a year ago. "He doesn't care who he is going against. Whether it's Khaleke [Hudson], whether it's [Josh] Uche in the run game, [Jordan] Glasgow — he wants to win and he's going to do everything that he can to win. He's as tough as they are, he's physical and he catches everything. He has suction hands. He's going to be a really good player for us."

All went on to have a very productive spring game and then continued to impress during fall camp. The 6-4, 229-pounder ended up playing in 11 games as a freshman, but only had one catch for 10 yards. He was obviously behind Sean McKeon and Nick Eubanks on the depth chart, and also battled with Luke Schoonmaker for snaps as well. Last season, McKeon and Eubanks accounted for 38 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns. The third tight end, which was really a combination of All and Schoonmaker, had just three total catches for 64 yards and a score. Sliding into that No. 2 spot on the depth chart is going to be big for whoever wins the job, and All is going to be squarely in the mix.

Obviously McKeon is gone, so the No. 2 tight end spot, which has the potential to be pretty productive in Josh Gattis' offense, is wide open. Will that go to All or Schoonmaker? Both players have quite a bit of upside as fast, athletic receivers, so the edge may go to the better blocker, and I think that's All.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Isaiah Todd Decommits From Michigan, Will Turn Pro Overseas

Michigan basketball takes another hit as five-star forward Isaiah Todd announces he will not sign with Michigan.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

2022 Defensive Tackle Derrick Shepard Elated By Michigan Offer

Recently, Michigan extended an offer to 2022 defensive tackle Derrick Shepard, who trains with a trio of players that also hold U-M offers. This group, which includes Markus Allen, Rod Moore and C.J. Hicks, was set to visit Michigan last month but had to postpone the trip.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/15/20

Looking at Michigan's roster now, I look for them to try and add another ball-handler with the two available scholarships Juwan Howard still has.

Steve Deace

by

Over It

Expert Analysis: First Impression On New Michigan Commit Raheem Anderson

Michigan appears to have its center of the future in four-star Raheem Anderson.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offers Top 2023 Defensive End Recruit Keldrick Faulk

Yesterday, the Michigan staff showed its getting a head start on recruiting the 2023 class and issued an offer to defensive end Keldrick Faulk, who has all the makings of a big time national recruit.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Aidan Hutchinson

The rising junior continues to get better and better.

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard's Reputation As A Recruiter Not Damaged By Recent Developments

Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball took a couple of hits over the last day missing out on five-star Josh Christopher and losing five-star pledge Isaiah Todd.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Video: Michigan Podcast On Top 5 Reasons Why To Expand CFB Playoff

This week's episode lists the top five reasons why the college football playoff must be expanded ASAP.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/14/20

Finding the silver lining in whatever that was we just went through with Josh Christopher. And it wasn't hard as I thought it would be. In fact, this was all so strangely familiar.

Steve Deace

by

EmoMaizeNBlue

Know Thy Enemy: Updates On Michigan State, Ohio State And Penn State Football

Michigan is in a conference of 14, but three of its toughest opponents reside in the same division and are all considered rivals.

Brandon Brown