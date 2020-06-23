Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Chris Hinton In 2020

We continue our series as we look at each potential contributor on Michigan's roster in numerical order and look at what would be a stellar, standard and subpar season in 2020.

We're on to No. 15, sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton.

At 6-4, 303 pounds, Hinton is one of the biggest defensive linemen on the roster despite being just a true sophomore. He played sparingly early on last year but actually played more snaps than any other interior defensive lineman in the bowl game against Alabama.

He finished the season with just 10 tackles but it was clear that he was coming on and that the coaches trusted him in year one. In year two, he has the potential to be the in the middle of Don Brown's defense. Fifth-year senior Carlo Kemp will be there as a mainstay and veteran leader, but Hinton is the future of the position and has the size and talent to be an All-Big Ten performer at least.

Because he's in line to play a lot more and because he should be better in year two, Hinton is going to take an inevitable jump. How big? That's the question...

Stellar

Part of a stellar season for Hinton would involve him rarely coming off the field. Defensive lines generally operate as a rotation, but Michigan is thin there and Hinton has the skills to hold his own against the run and put pressure on a quarterback in passing situations. Because of that, he might just end up leading all interior defensive linemen in snaps and production.

I don't think Hinton will put up All-American Mo Hurst-like numbers in year two, but he could best Hurst's numbers from 2016. During that season, Hurst had 34 tackles including 11.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks. If Hinton can record more than 34 tackles and get close to the TFL and sack numbers, that would be a stellar season for the big sophomore. If he does that, he'll start popping up on a lot of noteworthy lists heading into the 2021 season.

Standard

Because Hinton is going to play so much, I think a standard season would be just a notch under what Hurst did in 2016. Hurst's tackle for loss numbers are really strong at 11.5, but the total tackle and sack amounts are pretty attainable. Let's call Hinton's standard season 32 tackles including eight tackles for loss and four sacks. If he's in that ball park, he'll be trending in the right direction as a true sophomore.

Subpar

A subpar season for Hinton is still going to be a pretty big improvement from his freshman campaign. Unless he gets dinged up, he's going to play a lot. If he plays a lot, he should make plays, If he doesn't, there's something wrong.

He's got the size, athleticism, experience, albeit not much, and confidence heading into his second year. I'd say 30 tackles, including six for loss and a couple of sacks would be a solid season. The coaches and fans are hoping for more than that but you wouldn't necessarily be upset with those numbers.

My Thoughts

Earlier this year, I put Hinton at No. 3 on the Top Ten Breakout Players list because of his overall skill, athleticism, size and expected opportunities. I see him playing a lot and really making an impact in his second season as a Wolverine.

I think he's going to have a stellar season. If his numbers aren't Hurst-like from 2016, I think he and defensive line coach Shaun Nua would be a little disappointed.

