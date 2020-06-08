WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quinn Nordin In 2020

Brandon Brown

We continue our series as we look at each potential contributor on Michigan's roster in numerical order and look at what would be a stellar, standard and subpar season in 2020.

We're on to No. 3, senior kicker Quinn Nordin.

Like we just outlined with No. 2 Jake Moody, it's a little bit tricky to label Michigan's kickers. Who's the starter? Who is called up on for a chip shot? What about a 55-yard bomb? Who's hot? We saw different answers to those questions over the last couple of seasons but Nordin feels like he's in the top spot right now. 

The 6-1, 196-pounder has a monster leg but consistency has been an issue throughout his career. During a three-game stretch in 2018, Nordin missed four field goals in a row. Last year, he started the season off 0-for-3. However, after that 0fer start, Nordin went a very impressive 10-for-10 to close out the year, and made a program record 57-yarder against Alabama in the bowl game.

With all we've seen from Nordin, what kind of season would be considered stellar, standard and subpar for him?

Stellar

Stellar for Nordin would be picking up exactly where he left off and chasing 15 made field goals. Making 10 field goals in a row and banging through a 57-yarder against Bama should've sent Nordin into the offseason with a ton of confidence and a belief that the job is his. It's hard to predict how many field goal attempts a kicker is going to get but as long as Nordin is the guy, is making more than 75% of his attempts, which is his career average, and stays healthy, he'll ride off into the sunset as one of the best kickers to ever do it in a winged helmet. If Nordin makes 18 field goals as a senior, he'll finish No. 3 all time in makes behind No. 2 Remy Hamilton and No. 1 Garret Rivas. Nordin has made 19 in a season, so it's not out of the realm of possibilities. Could he make 25 or more and best Hamilton's single season record? That's a lot to ask, but he's got the leg to do it. If he did, he'd go down as the best kicker in Michigan history.

Standard

A standard season would be more of what Nordin has done throughout his career at U-M. During his three years of action, Nordin is 40-of-53 (75.47%) with a long of 57. He also has makes of 55 and 50. If he makes three out of every four kicks and knocks through another 50-plus yarder, en route to making 10-12 total field goals in 2020, that would be a good season and no one would be mad about it, but it wouldn't be viewed as special.

Subpar

A subpar season for Nordin would involve him missing kicks he should make or maybe succumbing to an injury — both of which have happened to him during his time at U-M. If he goes cold, or perhaps tweaks a hammy, Michigan would be fine with Jake Moody waiting in the wings, but it would certainly take away from Nordin's final season and would be viewed as a big disappointment given how he finished 2019. 

My Thoughts

Nordin has always been as confident as any player on Michigan's roster and I like that about him. In his final season in U-M, I think he'll channel that, focus up and have a great year. I don't know if it'll be record setting, but I see it being in the stellar category. He'd be viewed as a key piece of the 2020 team with 12+ makes, accuracy in the 80% range and two or more field goals of more than 50 yards. If he can achieve those numbers or better, give him a gold star as he puts a bow on his career as a Wolverine.

Previous Players

No. 1 — Ambry Thomas
No. 2 — Carlo Kemp
No. 2 — Jake Moody

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Not Harbaugh, Who?

What would a realistic head coaching candidate pool look like if Michigan parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after this season? And would any of those names be more or less likely to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title in the next four years?

Steve Deace

by

Lawrence from Omaha

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/08/20

There's always hype for a Michigan football season, but is this the least-hyped team of the Harbaugh era?

Steve Deace

by

Parker24

Top 5 Questions That Need To Be Answered With Players Set To Report

A week from now the Wolverines begin reporting for voluntary workouts in preparation for the 2020 season. The answers to these five questions will tell us where thing stand.

Steve Deace

Michigan's Potential Record In 2020

Based on how the schedule looks right now, what should Michigan do in 2020?

Brandon Brown

by

Buckeye3974

Michigan Targeting Talent-Rich Areas In 2021

The Wolverines have had a wealth of success by going after multiple players at certain schools in the 2021 recruiting class.

Eric Rutter

Opinion Roundtable: Best Michigan Football Comeback

Michigan has won a lot of games and some of them were in comeback fashion.

Brandon Brown

Opinion Roundtable: Thoughts On A Michigan/LSU Matchup

Michigan has never played against LSU but a potential matchup with the Tigers is being discussed.

Brandon Brown

by

ljjones95

Michigan Target Film Study: Tavierre Dunlap

Three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap offers an explosive running style that prompted Michigan to extend an offer on May 6.

Eric Rutter

Who's Left? Ranking The Six Power 5 Teams Michigan Has Yet To Face

The Wolverines have played nearly every Power Five school in the country. With six teams yet to face U-M, which games would generate the most excitement and anticipation?

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

Why I Refuse To Rewatch Colorado 1994

Colorado 1994 was just replayed, and I still refuse to rewatch it because I didn't handle it so well the first time.

Steve Deace

by

J.P. in DC