WR Cristian Dixon Enters Transfer Portal
With the transfer portal opening up earlier this week, the first Michigan football player has established his plan to transfer— wide receiver Cristian Dixon.
Once a highly coveted four-star recruit out of powerhouse Mater Dei High School in California, Dixon never found his footing in Ann Arbor and will leave the program as a graduate transfer.
During his time in the winged helmet, Dixon logged a single reception for seven yards against Northern Illinois but largely contributed to the squad on special teams and the scout team. From there, Dixon carried out the less glamorous work, like covering punts or delivering timely blocks, that every team needs. In fact, Dixon earned Scout Team Player of the Week honors in 2022 thanks to his preparation for the Ohio State game.
With Dixon signaling his exit, Michigan’s relatively thin wide receiver room just lost an extra bit of depth. This fall, Tyler Morris is expected to step up as the potential leading wide receiver for the Wolverines, though tight end Colston Loveland will surely take on some pass-catching responsibility of his own. After that, Semaj Morgan, Fred Moore and Peyton O’Leary are all expected to compete for playing time as well.
Strictly from a production point, losing Dixon to the transfer portal is not likely to be a major snag in Michigan’s plan for the 2024 campaign, but the injury bug can strike at any time, so it’s important to have competent, experienced receivers ready to go at a moment’s notice. That’s where the loss of Dixon will hurt U-M in the future.
What do you make of Dixon's plan to transfer? Did you see this coming after three years of limited playing time?