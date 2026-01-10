Michigan football identified as 'early favorite' to land transfer portal WR
The Michigan Wolverines are the "early favorite" to land Texas wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.
In addition, the CBS writers reported that Ffrench is in Ann Arbor on Saturday visiting Michigan.
New wide receivers coach Micah Simon and the offensive staff will work to gain a commitment from Ffrench as the Wolverines look to continue to build their roster for the 2026 season.
Current receiver Andrew Marsh is the only player at the position group who is set to return to Michigan who produced significantly in 2025, so Michigan is working quickly to try to add both talent and depth to the wide receiver room in 2026.
Ffrench at Texas and in high school
In Ffrench's first season with the Longhorns as a true freshman in 2025, he appeared in three games, making his collegiate debut against San Jose State on Sept. 6.
He also saw action against Sam Houston State in Texas' Sept. 20 game when he recorded his lone reception of the season for six yards. Ffrench also saw snaps in the Longhorns' game against Arkansas on Nov. 22.
As a prospect out of high school, Ffrench was regarded as a blue chip prospect, ranking as a high four-star recruit by 247 Sports in the class of 2025.
At Mandarin in Jacksonville, Fla., Ffrench was named to the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union's All-First Coach Team as a senior while also playing in the Navy All-American Bowl.
He finished his high school career at Mandarin with 149 receptions for 2,655 yards and 23 touchdowns. During his senior season, he hauled in 35 receptions for 621 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.
As a junior, Ffrench grabbed 62 catches for 1,247 yards to go along with 14 touchdowns in 15 games to help his team advance to the state finals.
The year before that, Ffrench totaled 671 receiving yards on 44 receptions with five touchdowns in 10 games.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from the Sunshine State will have four years of eligibility remaining being he played in less than four college games in 2025, meaning he will be able to take a redshirt season.
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14