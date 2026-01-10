Michigan football identified as 'early favorite' to land transfer portal WR

The Michigan Wolverines are the "early favorite" to land Texas wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.

In addition, the CBS writers reported that Ffrench is in Ann Arbor on Saturday visiting Michigan.

New wide receivers coach Micah Simon and the offensive staff will work to gain a commitment from Ffrench as the Wolverines look to continue to build their roster for the 2026 season.

Current receiver Andrew Marsh is the only player at the position group who is set to return to Michigan who produced significantly in 2025, so Michigan is working quickly to try to add both talent and depth to the wide receiver room in 2026.

Ffrench at Texas and in high school

In Ffrench's first season with the Longhorns as a true freshman in 2025, he appeared in three games, making his collegiate debut against San Jose State on Sept. 6.

He also saw action against Sam Houston State in Texas' Sept. 20 game when he recorded his lone reception of the season for six yards. Ffrench also saw snaps in the Longhorns' game against Arkansas on Nov. 22.

As a prospect out of high school, Ffrench was regarded as a blue chip prospect, ranking as a high four-star recruit by 247 Sports in the class of 2025.

At Mandarin in Jacksonville, Fla., Ffrench was named to the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union's All-First Coach Team as a senior while also playing in the Navy All-American Bowl.

He finished his high school career at Mandarin with 149 receptions for 2,655 yards and 23 touchdowns. During his senior season, he hauled in 35 receptions for 621 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Bradford Tornadoes Jeremiah Mckenzie (16) tackles Mandarin Mustangs wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr (2) in the first half.

As a junior, Ffrench grabbed 62 catches for 1,247 yards to go along with 14 touchdowns in 15 games to help his team advance to the state finals.

The year before that, Ffrench totaled 671 receiving yards on 44 receptions with five touchdowns in 10 games.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from the Sunshine State will have four years of eligibility remaining being he played in less than four college games in 2025, meaning he will be able to take a redshirt season.