WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Jalen Mayfield Receiving Early Buzz As A High Draft Pick

Brandon Brown

The 2020 NFL Draft just concluded last weekend but new mock drafts are already starting to pop up. Michigan could face up to seven first-round picks next season and might only have one of its own.

Rising redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield was an undersized yet extremely athletic offensive tackle when he got to Michigan but last year, he proved that he's ready for the big stage. In Michigan's regular season finale, Mayfield when toe-to-toe with this year's No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young of Ohio State. Almost immediately, Mayfield's name began to pop up as a draftable prospect during next year's draft.

Back when Mayfield committed to the Wolverines in May of 2017, his high school head coach, Todd Colster, saw an NFL future for his star lineman even at that time. Even though Mayfield was maybe 250 pounds, Kolster saw everything necessary for the high schooler to grow into a pro.

"I’ve been fortunate to coach some great, great offensive linemen," Kolster said. "When I was at Grand Valley, we sent seven or eight linemen to the NFL and he’s significantly better than those guys at this stage of his life. I would put him up there with everyone I’ve ever coached. I think the sky is the limit for him. I really believe, barring anything crazy, he’ll be a high draftable prospect."

That's some pretty good foresight from a high school coach who was dealing with a slight, rising senior offensive tackle. Still, the athleticism was there, and now that Mayfield is 319 pounds, he's the whole package.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report likes what he's seen from Mayfield and thinks 2020 could really be a coming out party for him.

"Michigan's Jalen Mayfield popped up often in 2019 when coaches were asked about toughest linemen to play against," Miller explained. "He's strong, physical and athletic—qualities that already have him compared to 2020 first-rounder Jedrick Wills after he started every game in his true sophomore season at right tackle."

Depending on where you look, Mayfield may even develop into a top-ten pick. Most sites have him going somewhere in the 20s, but with athletic offensive tackles, you really never know. If Mayfield is 320 pounds, exhibits excellent pass blocking skills and keeps U-M's quarterback clean over the course of an entire season, he could shoot up boards.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Predictions For The Michigan Football Season

It's Michael Spath's turn to offer five predictions for 2020, including who starts at quarterback and what happens to the Washington game.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 1 — Daxton Hill

Daxton Hill could and should explode onto the scene in year two.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/04/20

There's going to be college football this fall, the SEC will make sure of that. But what about the Big Ten? Its signalling it's a go this fall as well, but Michigan & Ohio State's marquee non-conference games could be in some peril.

Steve Deace

Recruiting Roundup: Will Latu Announces Final Group Plus 2022 Class Offers

Sunday was a busy day for Michigan as 2021 four-star Will Latu named U-M to his top group, and two 2022 prospects landed offers.

Eric Rutter

Report: Shea Patterson Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, per Tom Pelissero.

Brandon Brown

by

Cormac

5 Predictions For The 2020 Michigan Football Season

With the Wolverines scheduled to take the gridiron again 125 days from now, let's gaze into the crystal ball and forecast what we may or may not see.

Steve Deace

by

Bearcat_19

Michigan Setting Up For Strong 2021 Finish At Linebacker

Michigan currently has a top 10 recruiting class in the country, and the Wolverines should see that ranking climb if they can close on a couple more linebacker for 2021.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Josh Ross

Joshua Ross is ready to return to the field in a big way in 2020.

Brandon Brown

by

AOSTVAPK

Michigan’s Loyalty A Big Factor For 2022’s No. 1 Offensive Tackle Tyler Booker

The Wolverines offered Tyler Booker, the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 class. Find out why Michigan is a school that he is eager to visit moving forward.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Alumni Spotlight: Andrew Ebbett

Former Michigan hockey captain Andrew Ebbett joined us to talk about his U-M career, playing in the NHL and winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics.

MichaelSpath