Jalen Mayfield Receiving Early Buzz As A High Draft Pick

The 2020 NFL Draft just concluded last weekend but new mock drafts are already starting to pop up. Michigan could face up to seven first-round picks next season and might only have one of its own.

Rising redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield was an undersized yet extremely athletic offensive tackle when he got to Michigan but last year, he proved that he's ready for the big stage. In Michigan's regular season finale, Mayfield when toe-to-toe with this year's No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young of Ohio State. Almost immediately, Mayfield's name began to pop up as a draftable prospect during next year's draft.

Back when Mayfield committed to the Wolverines in May of 2017, his high school head coach, Todd Colster, saw an NFL future for his star lineman even at that time. Even though Mayfield was maybe 250 pounds, Kolster saw everything necessary for the high schooler to grow into a pro.

"I’ve been fortunate to coach some great, great offensive linemen," Kolster said. "When I was at Grand Valley, we sent seven or eight linemen to the NFL and he’s significantly better than those guys at this stage of his life. I would put him up there with everyone I’ve ever coached. I think the sky is the limit for him. I really believe, barring anything crazy, he’ll be a high draftable prospect."

That's some pretty good foresight from a high school coach who was dealing with a slight, rising senior offensive tackle. Still, the athleticism was there, and now that Mayfield is 319 pounds, he's the whole package.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report likes what he's seen from Mayfield and thinks 2020 could really be a coming out party for him.

"Michigan's Jalen Mayfield popped up often in 2019 when coaches were asked about toughest linemen to play against," Miller explained. "He's strong, physical and athletic—qualities that already have him compared to 2020 first-rounder Jedrick Wills after he started every game in his true sophomore season at right tackle."

Depending on where you look, Mayfield may even develop into a top-ten pick. Most sites have him going somewhere in the 20s, but with athletic offensive tackles, you really never know. If Mayfield is 320 pounds, exhibits excellent pass blocking skills and keeps U-M's quarterback clean over the course of an entire season, he could shoot up boards.