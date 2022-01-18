It's now day 17 of "Harbaugh watch" in Ann Arbor, though the Big Ten Championship game concluded 45 days ago - and still no word as to what his next move will be.

For those who have been paying close attention, it's become quite clear that the decision for Harbaugh is down to one of two choices: remain at Michigan or take whatever opportunity may be awaiting in Las Vegas. As author John U. Bacon pointed out, there would be plenty of reasons for the Harbaugh's to relocate to Sin City - particularly when it comes to Jim's wife, Sarah.

The latest information seems to suggest that, while Michigan is eager to get a deal done, some within the decision-making process are starting to wonder if Harbaugh is feeling conflicted.

Generally speaking, the mood within the Michigan fan base can be described as 'cautious optimism' when it comes to Harbaugh's return. While most are willing to at least acknowledge that Las Vegas presents some intriguing possibilities for Harbaugh, there's also a strong belief that none of the potential perks out west can match what's available in Ann Arbor - mainly when it comes to job security. Regardless of what happens moving forward, there is a very large segment of the Michigan fan base that wants Harbaugh at Michigan for life. That was the case when he was hired back in December of 2014, that's the case as of today and it will continue to be the case moving forward.

He won't have that in Vegas - or anywhere else, for that matter.

If he remains at Michigan, the likelihood of a return to the NFL essentially becomes non-existent for the 58-year-old coach. If he leaves Michigan, he'll be walking away from the type of job security and resources that most coaches can only dream of.

For Harbaugh, it's a gamble either way you cut it - and the clock is ticking.