EXCLUSIVE: Braylon Edwards Talks U-M Passing Attack, Iowa And More

When it comes to wide receiver production at the University of Michigan, nobody comes close to touching what Braylon Edwards accomplished during his four years in Ann Arbor. Nearly two decades after his college career came to an end, Edwards still holds the Michigan record for career receptions (252), single-season receptions (97) and career receiving touchdowns (39).

If you throw on the highlight tape from his time at Michigan, you'll see a dominant force who was able to snag the ball out of the air with ease and make big play after big play. As a result, Edwards was selected in the first-round (No. 3 overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and spent seven years in the league - including time with the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

We were fortunate enough to catch up with Edwards at the 2022 Annual TAG Golf Outing in Sunfield, MI, where we discussed the upcoming matchup with Iowa and his thoughts on Michigan's passing attack so far. We even got a score prediction from Major General Paul D. Rogers, the highest-ranking military officer in the State of Michigan.

You can catch the full interview below!