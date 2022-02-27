Skip to main content

McCarthy On OSU: 'All We Know Is Beating Ohio State'

The much-needed breakthrough season of 2021 set a strong foundation for the Michigan Football program moving forward.

During our recent 40-minute exclusive interview with Andrel Anthony, JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards, the topic of Ohio State eventually took center stage. After a decade-long drought to the Buckeyes, the Wolverines finally got over the hump in 2021.

Reflecting on the convincing 42-27 win in the Big House, sophomore quarterback, JJ McCarthy, explained why the victory meant so much on a personal level. 

"For me, that rivalry is very personal...and I won't dive too deep into that", said McCarthy. "That was just one of those games where you definitely want to win it a lot more than the other ones. Of course, you want to win every game the way that you want to win every game - but that one was super, super nice to win."

Read More

While the victory over Ohio State represented the end of a long and painful stretch for so many within the Michigan Football community, McCarthy offered a somewhat different perspective as someone who competed in the rivalry for the first time in 2021.  

"For us, the whole 10-year stretch of us not winning - that's all we know is beating Ohio State right now...so we're going to keep that going."

Click here to watch the full 40-minute exclusive!






