The Michigan/Ohio State Rivalry Is Alive And Well In February

Michigan beat up on Ohio State last year and now things are right in the world between the two football powerhouses.

Michigan ran all over Ohio State last year en route to a Big Ten title and Michigan freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy remembers it all too well. In a recent sit down interview with Wolverine Digest, McCarthy spoke about being 1-0 against Ohio State and recalled the feeling on that day in late November.

McCarthy isn't trying to give bulletin board material here. He and his fellow freshman are 1-0 and should expect nothing less than making that 2-0 this fall. But of course Ohio State saw this as an opportunity to add fuel to an already raging fire.

The interview just went live on Friday evening and by Sunday, McCarthy's quote was emblazoned on a monitor in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus. Ohio State senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell took a picture of it and posted it to his Instagram story.

It didn't take long for Buckeye media members and fans to get ahold of this, which has turned into a bit of a story on an otherwise boring Monday in February.

Of course, Mitchell's post and the Ohio State reaction has made its way back to Ann Arbor, where McCarthy saw it and responded on his own Instagram story.

"Rent free" indeed. McCarthy and his fellow freshmen are 1-0 against Ohio State and are certainly working towards 2-0 right now during spring football. After last year, no one in Ann Arbor is overly concerned with bulletin board material out of Columbus, but the same obviously cannot be said about those in scarlet and grey. And yes, Ohio State has dominated the rivalry for the better part of two decades, but it doesn't matter because right now, Michigan has the bragging rights and man is that hard for OSU folks to stomach.

In the famous words of Janet Jackson...