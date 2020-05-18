Michigan Commit Film Study: Raheem Anderson

Just over one month ago, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson committed to Michigan, which solidified an important piece of U-M’s 2021 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is rated as the No. 3 center in the country and the No. 215 prospect overall, a lofty yet fitting rating for one of the more technically sound centers in the ’21 class.

On film, Anderson demonstrates many qualities that separate average lineman from effective, quality centers. After snapping the ball, Anderson stays low and uses his leverage to keep defensive linemen on their heels during pass protection. Anderson utilizes quick, choppy steps to drive into the ground explodes forward as he helps set the pocket.

In terms of his hands, Anderson provides a strong punch and looks strong at the point of impact. This is helpful both in pass protection and run blocking as it forces defensive linemen to respect his power and avoid using a bull rush.

In the attached video, Anderson is shown driving forward in run blocking sets more often, and this is certainly one of his strengths. Standing at 6-3 and nearing 300 pounds, Anderson is aggressive as he opens up holes for the ball carrier, and his tendency to finish blocks leads to pancakes quite often. The four-star prospect shows the tenacity that could be his ticket to early playing time while at Michigan.

But perhaps Anderson’s most impressive attribute is not one that can be deciphered from a highlight tape— his intelligence. Lining up at center, Anderson surveys the defense before each play and works to recognize the defense’s formation before snapping the ball. At Michigan, Cesar Ruiz served as one of the more skilled blockers in the country in that regard, and his football I.Q. was a massive feather in his cap. That same quality applies to Anderson, who considers himself a student of the game already.

At just south of 300 pounds, Anderson moves well for his size and can be seen traveling to the second level in order to block additional defenders. At the moment, Anderson already has the physical tools required to serve as an effective blocker, but he should continue to improve his strength as he gets older, and the implementation of a college strength and conditioning program should benefit the 2021 prospect as well.

To provide extra analysis on what type of player Anderson is, 247Sports.com national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu broke down the specifics of Anderson’s game in a scouting report.

“Built like a true center,” Trieu said. “Not a particularly tall prospect, but carries his weight well and has solid arm length. Very technically sound prospect. Has an excellent base and does a good job with his hands. More than sound in pass protection. Also has the quickness and leverage to be strong in the run game. Needs to improve testing numbers and continue to get more explosive. Very good football player though who is as consistent and reliable as it gets and should be a reliable multi-year starter in college.”

As one trusty center exited the Michigan program over the offeason in Ruiz, another will be joining the Wolverines after Anderson plays his senior season.

What kind of impact do you foresee for Anderson once he arrives at Michigan? Is Ruiz a reasonable player to compare the Cass Tech product to? Let us know!