Michigan Football Commit Performance Report

This Friday marked the long-awaited return of high school football in Michigan as the Mitten state joins several other parts of the country that have already played a couple weeks by now.

With that, quite a few Michigan commits and several targets were in action this week, so here is a breakdown on how each of those players performed.

J.J. McCarthy: SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. was in person for IMG Academy's 48-7 win over Edgewood on Thursday. Though IMG led a more run-based offense, McCarthy looked sharp and poised even though the rainy conditions were less than idea. McCarthy finished 12-for-21 with 154 passing yards, one passing touchdown and 26 rushing yards in the victory.

Greg Crippen: Garcia is charting the offensive line play today, and we will have a report on Crippen's performance later.

Rod Moore: Though Markus Allen is the one-time Michigan commit who stars at wide receiver for Northmont, current U-M pledge Rod Moore also plays offense as a receiver as well. This week, Moore was the recipient of a roughly 35 yards touchdown pass early on, then Northmont QB Cade Rice went back to Moore for a 60-yard bomb and another TD late in the game. Moore caught a third touchdown to tie the game at 28 points apiece in the fourth quarter. Northmont would eventually win the game in overtime.

Tommy Doman Jr.: This season, Doman is slated to take kickoffs, punt and kick on special teams for St. Mary's, and in the short clip below you can see what kind of leg strength the Michigan commit has. According to The D Zone, Doman had multiple kicks that had so much air under them that they clanged into the goalposts.

Giovanni El-Hadi: The Michigan offensive line commit played both ways for his team on Friday night. Starting at right tackle on offense, El-Hadi also played defensive tackle and recorded a big sack late in what was a 7-3 win to open the season.

Junior Colson: Though Ravenwood lost a close 28-21 affair to Brentwood (Tenn.) on Friday night, Junior Colson logged another strong outing for the Raptors. Charles Pulliam covered the game for the Williamson Herald, and he provided a description of Colson's performance for Wolverine Digest.

"Ravenwood stats has Junior with 6 tackles, one for loss," Pulliam said. "He had a carry for four yards as well. Some big hits working on Brentwood's physical quarterback Cade Granzow, who rushed for 73 yards on about two dozen carries. Colson smacked the back of his head on the field and was dazed in overtime but still battled to the end. [Colson had] one fumble recovery too."

Raheem Anderson: Playing Saturday afternoon. Cass Tech is set to take on MLK at 3 p.m.

Donovan Edwards: Facing Oak Park with a game streaming live on the internet, Edwards did his part early on as he helped West Bloomfield build a 30-plus point lead by halftime. Edwards had multiple rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and he looked to be on another level athletically. Edwards was a threat in the passing game too, lining up on the outside regularly as well.

Dillon Tatum: Teaming up with Edwards, Tatum is a 2022 prospect that holds a Michigan offer and is very big on the Wolverines. Tatum had a 30-plus yard scamper on the team's opening drive, and he looked explosive as he turned the corner on sweep plays and raced downfield. He's a very speedy and dynamic prospect that could wind up going to Michigan when all is said and done.

None of Michigan's other commits were in action this week.

How have the future Wolverines acquitted themselves on the field in your mind? Which Michigan commit are you most excited to see in Ann Arbor? Let us know!