SI All-American: J.J. McCarthy's Leadership, Consistency Shine In Big Win

Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy opened up his senior season in style with a big win over Venice (Fla.) on national television, and the highly touted quarterback followed that effort up with another strong performance against Edgewater last night.

In what was a 48-7 victory for the Ascenders, McCarthy executed the offense well throughout the rainy Florida weather. At first, McCarthy opened it up and made some tough throws, then the team shifted to a more run-based approach, and McCarthy did so seamlessly.