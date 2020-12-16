BREAKING: Donovan Edwards Has Committed to Michigan

Michigan fans could use some good news and today, they got some when West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards committed to the Wolverines.

Edwards has been atop Michigan's board for some time and landing him is a massive deal for the 2021 haul. At 5-11, 190 pounds, Edwards is put together and can do it all from the running back position. He's fast, strong, possesses great balance, breaks tackles and catches the ball extremely well out of the backfield.

A while back, Edwards released a loaded top seven consisting of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Oklahoma, with U-M, Georgia and Oklahoma leading the pack. For Michigan to secure his commitment, despite the issues on the field and at running back specifically, is a very big deal.

Michigan has developed a very nice pipeline into the loaded West Bloomfield program. Cornell Wheeler and Makari Paige, who earned solid playing time in 2020, are true freshmen at U-M, Edwards will obviously be in Ann Arbor next fall and 2022 athlete Dillon Tatum is a big time target for the Wolverines in next year's cycle. Barring some massive shake up and change of heart for Tatum, I'd pencil him into U-M's class right now.

Michigan fans should be very excited that they'll actually get to see this now that Edwards is officially a part of U-M's class.