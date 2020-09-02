SI.com
Three Reasons Why Donovan Edwards Will Pick Michigan

BrandonBrown

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards is at or near the top of Michigan's overall recruiting board in the 2021 class. The 5-11, 190-pounder has more than 40 offers to choose from but I think him going to Michigan makes the most sense.

1. The West Bloomfield pipeline is strong

There are only two players on Michigan's current roster from West Bloomfield, but they happen to be freshmen and close, personal friends of Edwards. Linebacker Cornell Wheeler and safety Makari Paige have both been doing a great job in Ann Arbor and have spoken Edwards know about it. Edwards recently talked about the job they're both doing at U-M and definitely seems pretty plugged in to what his boys are doing. Michigan is also recruiting other players from West Bloomfield. Junior prospects Dillon Tatum and Michael Williams, along with 2023 offensive linemen Amir Herring, are all high on Michigan's board for the different classes. That constant presence is noteworthy for ever player involved, including Edwards.

High school coaches aren't supposed to funnel their players to a specific school and honestly, in my experience in covering recruiting, they don't. I can assure you that Michigan alum and West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy doesn't do that, but the U-M vibe is definitely there. Bellamy is a Wolverine and his players know it. He's not going to actively push a player toward Ann Arbor, but he can speak on being a player at U-M better than anywhere else for obvious reasons. He also has connections in Ann Arbor and lots of experience in dealing with the coaches. If Edwards is seriously considering the Wolverines, which he is, he's got an expert "in house" whom he trust implicitly. 

Lastly, pipelines are more efficient if they're short, and West Bloomfield is only 36 miles away from Ann Arbor. Most prospects claim that distance from home doesn't matter, but we see time and again that players often choose to attend school in their native footprint versus trying their hand across the country. I'm not saying Edwards will pick Michigan because it's closest to home, but I think it's a factor.

2. Specific dominoes have fallen

Per the 247Sports.com composite, Edwards is the No. 3 running back in the country. Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial's Camar Wheaton is No. 1 and Hopewell (Va.) High's TreVeyon Henderson checks in at No. 2. Wheaton is committed to Oklahoma and Henderson is committed to Oklahoma. Two of Edwards' favorite schools throughout his recruitment have been Ohio State and Oklahoma. 

Top flight prospects like Wheaton, Henderson and Edwards aren't necessarily afraid of competition, but it just doesn't make much sense to go to the same school as another blue chipper who plays your position. Because of that, Edwards seems very unlikely to choose the Sooners or Buckeyes. Edwards is also considered Georgia, who has a pledge in place from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Lovasea Carroll, who is considered the No. 6 running back in the country.

Even if the other schools were without a commitment from a running back, Michigan might still be able to pull Edwards, but with limited spots per position, U-M's chances have gone up with each commitment to OSU, OU and UGA.

3. The offensive fit

Finally, Edwards is tailor made to play running back in a system like Josh Gattis'. Even though he's definitely built like a true running back and shines in that role, Edwards can split out and is extremely talented and dangerous as a pass catcher. You can move him around in the backfield, involve him in jet sweeps and screens and even use him as a true wide receiver. He's that good running routes and catching the ball.

We've seen flashes of "speed in space" by guys like Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil, and I think we'll see more from running backs Chris Evans and maybe freshman Blake Corum whenever football returns. If we do, that would certainly appeal to a guy like Edwards who realizes he can do just about anything he wants on offense.

Edwards has a million offers, has taken a ton of visits and has watched former teammates commit to Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio, Penn State and Wisconsin so he's definitely become a pro of the process. Once he sits down, weighs everything out and pulls the trigger, I think it will be Michigan.

This is not one of the cases where I know for sure or know ahead of time, I just feel like enough tea leaves are there to come to an educated prediction.

