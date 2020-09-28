Michigan In A Good Spot With 2022 TE Oscar Delp

Michigan just landed Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School tight end Marlin Klein a few days ago but is definitely in the market for another tight end. That could very well end up being Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth's Oscar Delp.

At 6-5, 220 pounds, Delp has a great frame and plenty of room to add more weight and strength. The Georgia product has grabbed Sherrone Moore's attention and is getting the full court press from Michigan's staff.

"Things are going great [with Michigan]," Delp said. "Coach [Jim] Harbaugh reached out to me the other day and sent me a quick text. He just sent me a graphic and told me to have a great day and that he wanted me to have his number."

As of right now, Delp said that Michigan is recruiting him at an 6 or 7 on a 1-10 scale, and says that he's feeling the Wolverines quite a bit.

"I'm feeling really good about Michigan," he said. "I just can't wait to visit."

No one knows when visits will be allowed again, but when they are Delp is ready to check out Ann Arbor. Still, as a Georgia kid, Delp is obviously closer to SEC and ACC country, but he's high on Michigan because of what he knows about the school and the program.

"I know a lot about the school and the program based on what I’ve been told by my family and friends," Delp said. "I know that the academics are amazing and the atmosphere in The Big House is on another level, even though I really haven’t been able to see it or say anything about it myself."

Delp has gotten hot on the recruiting trail as of late and now boasts double digit offers from schools like Georgia, Florida State, Michigan State, Utah, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others. He hasn't really started paring things down just yet, but it's something he knows he has to start thinking about.

"Some of the schools closer to the top right now are Georgia, Michigan, Stanford, Michigan State and North Carolina," Delp listed. "Georgia and Stanford have really made me a priority. They call me every week and send me lots of mail. I really like how most of the schools recruiting me aren’t rushing me and are telling me to take my time."

As a junior, Delp obviously has time for more offers to roll in and to figure everything out. He's hoping that visits can take place sooner rather than later, but as of right now it won't happen until January at the earliest. Still, he's thought about the process and knows that it's something he'll dive deeper into in time.

"I'll have a top group that will consist of the schools I feel that I would fit in best at and will prepare me for the next level of football and life," Delp said. "I want to wait until after the dead period ends to make my decision. Once the dead period ends I think I will have a good feeling of which schools stick out the most and will be able to make a decision soon after that."

With Klein already in the fold, it's going to be really interesting to see who Michigan tries to pair up with him. There are four top targets for U-M right now, and Delp is one of them. It feels like Delp's recruitment is still going to evolve and once he's able to get on campuses, it'll really ramp up on his end.