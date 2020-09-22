Michigan Lands 2022 TE Marlin Klein As Overseas Import

It looks like Michigan's 2022 recruiting class is going to have a bit of international flare as Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School tight end Marlin Klein committed to the Wolverines earlier today.

"What Michigan set apart from all the other schools is definitely just the relationship with my coach, Coach [Sherrone] Moore," Klein said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "He did a great job recruiting me, and also it just felt like home. The weather up there, it just felt like Germany. The weather, the campus, it's just beautiful up there. I know it's early for a commitment, but once I step on campus I will actually see it's the right place for me for the next couple years. That's where I want to be, and that's where all the coaches I want to play for [are]. So, it just felt like home and I want to be there, so I committed to the University of Michigan."

Standing at 6-7 and 220 pounds, Klein is a player who might be a little bit raw on film but has all the physical tools to become an impact tight end in college. As Brandon Brown commented shortly after his pledge, Klein exudes upside and is a player that could be a dangerous weapon in the Michigan passing attack once his skill set is refined a bit further.

Right away, it is clear that Klein has the size, speed, athleticism and ball skills to create mismatches at the high school level. The new Michigan commit displays a lot of plus characteristics and looks like a player who could transition from wide receiver at the high school level to tight end seamlessly, potentially as a weapon to be used in the slot.

According to Rivals.com, Klein is ranked as the No. 40 wide receiver in the country, but that is not where Michigan likes the athletic prospect at. 247Sports.com has Klein as the No. 18 tight end in the 2022 class, which is a bit more accurate since that's where he's going to play at the next level.

Through the recruiting process, Klein picked up over 20 offers and has a scholarship list that includes programs such as Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, TCU, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, but ultimately his bond with U-M tight ends coach Sherrone Moore sealed the deal. Although coaches cannot comment directly about recruits via social media, Moore did allude to the big pickup for Michigan earlier today.

Klein has "overseas speed," indeed. With the pass catcher in the fold, Michigan now has three pledges in the 2022 cycle so far, joining Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School linebacker Tyler Martin and Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.

Michigan has a singular tight end commit in the 2021 class in Louis Hansen, but the U-M staff is open to taking another TE prospect in the '22 cycle, and Brandon Brown will have more on that for Wolverine Digest later today.

What do you think of Michigan's latest recruiting pickup? How would you like to see U-M spread its TE distribution over the next few cycles? Let us know!