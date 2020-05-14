Michigan Working To Flip Notre Dame Commit Lorenzo Styles

Over the past several weeks, Michigan has used a three-pronged approach in the pursuit of flipping Notre Dame wide receiver commit Lorenzo Styles.

Initially, Styles built a strong bond with U-M quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy during the recruiting process, and the Wolverines staff is working to capitalize on that friendship.

“Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and Coach [Josh] Gattis, they are both really, really good guys,” Styles told Wolverine Digest. “I know Coach Gattis knows a lot about the game, and so does Coach Harbaugh after being at that next level. And my guy J.J., me and him have been really close, just taking visits to Ohio State together, Notre Dame together. We just developed a relationship, and I’ve got a lot of love for him.”

During the quarantine, the Michigan staff has made it a point to utilize virtual recruiting since in-person visits cannot be made. As a result, Styles has connected with both Gattis and Harbaugh multiple during the extended dead period.

“I actually just hopped on a Zoom with Coach Gattis maybe a week ago,” Styles said. “I hopped on FaceTime with them a couple times as well. We talk about the game. Whenever he hits me up, we just talk about the game. I feel like there is always more to learn about the game, so he’s a good guy to talk about it with.”

According to Styles, the in-person experience at South Bend really won him over, so it would be difficult for Michigan to gain any ground here without having that aspect of a visit experience to rely on.

“It’s just different for everyone,” Styles said. “For me, I felt it was just my best fit. Being on campus, all the love and the environment, I just knew it was the place for me after being there.”

Listed at 6-1 and 180 pounds, Styles is listed as a four-star prospect and the No. 18 wide receiver in the country, but the talented prospect plays both ways for Pickerington (Ohio) Central. So far, Notre Dame sees Styles as a wide receiver in college, but he would like the opportunity to play in the secondary as well.

“We were focused on wide receiver, but I feel like that’s something in discussion,” Styles said. “I feel like I’m an athlete. I’m a playmaker, so I feel like I can play both ways. I think that is something we probably talk about.”

On that same note, Michigan is looking at Styles as a potential receiver down the line, and he touched on some areas of the U-M program that are appealing to him.

“I feel like the same thing about Michigan, which is the receiver aspect,” Styles said. “Coach Gattis, he trained a bunch of guys at Alabama when they were just younger guys, and I feel like he really developed players. Coach Harbaugh having that offensive mindset being a quarterback, that’s another huge advantage for the offense and their program.”

While Michigan does have a few factors working in its favor, Styles admits that the Wolverines are fighting an uphill battle, one that the current dead period is not helping to change.

“I feel really good with Notre Dame right now,” Styles said. “The relationship [with other schools] has come to a little standstill because even if I wanted to take a visit or develop a relationship with other schools, with the quarantine right now I’ve just been focused on Notre Dame.”

Right now, Michigan has Clayton (Ohio) Northmont four-star wide receiver Markus Allen committed, but he is a big-bodied wideout that offers a different dimension to the passing game than Styles’ particular skillset.

