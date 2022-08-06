Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State

Rich Eisen has always been a very proud graduate of the University of Michigan. He never shies away from an opportunity to talk about the maize and blue and has even served as an honorary captain for a football game. He also jumps at the opportunity to take a shot at enemy, especially when it's Ohio State. Obviously Eisen hasn't been able to do that much over the last couple of decades so now that he can, he's capitalizing on the opportunity.

Eisen was just in Canton, Ohio to speak before the annual Hall of Fame dinner, and he did not waste time jumping all over the Buckeyes, and there were plenty in attendance in the heart of OSU country.

“For your safety and for the safety of all those in attendance, please locate the nearest exit in case of emergency." Eisen started. "And if you need help locating that nearest exit, just think of yourself as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the middle of the 4th quarter last November in Michigan Stadium. That’s the way you look for an exit.”

He wasn't done there, either. Eisen went on to reference the fact that slappy fans were yelling "O-H" at him when he was just trying to introduce everyone before a rather formal dinner. He also couldn't help himself as he got back on topic saying, "Hassan Haskins just scored again, now..."

Eisen graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Michigan in 1990, then went on to earn his master of science degree from Northwestern University in 1994. Obviously with those two allegiances, he's never going to take it easy on Ohio State.