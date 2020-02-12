Leaving A Legacy: What's At Stake For Michigan's Seniors (Defense)

If you missed it, we profiled the four seniors on offense earlier today.

Kwity Paye: I wrote a little bit about Paye last week, noting he's one of Jim Harbaugh's biggest overachievers (relative to recruiting ranking) and if he just matches last year's production - 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss - Paye would rank in Michigan's Top 16 for sacks (16.0) and would rank 25th for TFL (32).

In the Harbaugh era, Paye probably ranks fifth among his defensive ends, after Chase Winovich, Taco Charlton, Chris Wormley and Aidan Hutchinson, but he could jump all the way up to second and cement a much greater legacy within the scope of Michigan football with a senior season in which he puts forth just the 10th campaign in school history of 10 sacks or more.

A bit like what I wrote about tight end Nick Eubanks, Paye's legacy is strong but it could jump an exponential level if he has been saving his best for last.

Carlo Kemp: Had Kemp played alongside a Ryan Glasgow, a Bryan Mone, a Willie Henry, a Matt Godin - space fillers that consumed multiple blockers - perhaps his 2018-19 campaigns would be viewed more favorably. Instead, Kemp was designated the run-stuffer and a guy out of default that commanded more attention inside, roles he wasn't great at. Still, Kemp has seemingly always done more with less - less size (6-3, 286), less natural talent for the position, less help next to him (Michael Dwumfour was largely unproductive and also undersized).

As it stands today, Kemp's legacy is about leadership and selflessness, and being a great teammate. He's made a handful of plays (8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks the past two years) but really isn't supposed to be that kind of player. He's supposed to be all the things he is, plus an above-average run defender, and someone that can allow those around him to be the difference-makers.

With maturity from rising sophomore DT Chris Hinton and redshirt sophomore LB Cam McGrone, Kemp should have the chance to do what he does best in 2020.

Devin Gil: It is our understanding that Gil will be back for a fifth year as he has not yet entered the transfer portal (nor has he made any public announcement about his future). Two years ago, in 2018, Gil started 13 games at linebacker and made 31 tackles. In 2019, he didn't start a game and played sparingly defensively, but he was a key contributor on special teams, one of three Wolverines that blocked a punt.

With those other two punt blockers graduated - Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow - it makes a lot of sense to bring Gil back as a special teams veteran that should help mentor future stars. While it's not the ideal scenario for any player, a number of Wolverines have left an indelible mark as special teams standouts (Darnell Hood, Anton Campbell come to mind), and Gil could join those ranks.

Ambry Thomas: In what has been, arguably, the most successful individual position of the Harbaugh era (cornerback), Thomas has a chance to be remembered in the same breath as David Long if he proves as effective shutting down opposing receivers and making it nearly impossible for quarterbacks to complete passes in his direction.

Thomas had emerged as that type of player (even overtaking senior Lavert Hill as the best coverman on the team) by late October and throughout November. He has the total package and should compete to be the Big Ten's best cornerback in 2020, a distinction, if earned, that could jump him significantly up the prestigious list of elite corners that have worn the winged helmet.

No one should get carried away and compare Thomas to Charles Woodson, Marlin Jackson or Jourdan Lewis, but there is that next tier - Long, Hill, Jeremy LeSueur, Blake Countess and Leon Hall - that he could make his case for.

Brad Hawkins: While there is considerable (and justifiable) excitement for Daxton Hill in his sophomore year, don't overlook what Hawkins should be as a senior following a breakout junior campaign in which he had 53 tackles in his first season starting. The 6-1, 218-pounder was strong in coverage, kept big plays to a minimum and was solid stopping the run. While not as fast as Hill (no one is), Hawkins was markedly quicker than departed safety Josh Metellus and was as competent in 2019 as Michigan fans saw from Delano Hill or Dymonte Thomas in 2016.

Not a ball hawker - he has yet to record an interception and has two career pass breakups - Hawkins probably won't put up the big numbers in 2020 he would need to draw heavy acclaim, but he's provided stability to a safety post that has had more misses than hits over the past two decades for the Wolverines. If Michigan limits the big plays next fall, and Hill is making plays, the duo could go down as U-M's best since the early 2000s, and that would be a hell of a legacy for Hawkins.