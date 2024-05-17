Michigan Football Nabs Another Potential Starter From The Transfer Portal In Wesley Walker
Since winning a Big Ten title in December, Michigan has experienced some things that left the secondary a little thin. DJ Waller and Cameron Calhoun have both transferred out, while Rod Moore injured his knee and will likely miss the entire regular season. But over the last two days, Michigan has made a couple of moves to help alleviate that thinness in the secondary.
Yesterday the Wolverines added cornerback Aamir Hall out of Albany, and just a short time ago, safety Wesley Walker pledged to the Wolverines as well. Walker played three seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Tennessee, where he just spent the last two years. During the last two seasons with the Vols, Walker recorded 89 tackles, six pass break-ups, two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.
Now, he'll battle players like Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson and Zeke Berry for time in the secondary as LaMar Morgan tries to figure out the best group of guys to hold down the back of Wink Martindale's defense.