Lawrence Reid Didn't Waste Opportunity Michigan Football Provided

MichaelSpath

An Ohio native, linebacker Lawrence Reid arrived in 2001 with a famed freshman class that included Braylon Edwards, Marlin Jackson, Kelly Baraka, Tim Massaquoi, Ernest Shazor and Pierre Woods among others. 

He redshirted his first year and was making progress in 2002 when a freak physical issue forced him to sit out most of the season. Reid rebounded to start 25 games during the 2003-04 campaigns, helping to lead Michigan to Big Ten titles both years (including an outright championship in 2003). 

His career ended prematurely, however, due to another injury. Reid was never singularly focused on football, though, so when those dreams had to be put to rest, he was already deep into academic pursuits that would culminate with a PhD and a career in epidemiology. 

