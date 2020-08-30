Jim Harbaugh's Best At Michigan: 1-125
MichaelSpath
We didn't care about hype or recruiting rankings. We didn't care about raw, physical talent. We ranked Harbaugh's best with a single criteria: how did they perform in college. When Saturdays arrived, who got it done on game day. Simple as that.
1. Jourdan Lewis - With his coverage skills, he belongs in the conversation along with Ty Law and Marlin Jackson as the second-best corner ever after Charles Woodson.
2. Devin Bush
3. Maurice Hurst
4. David Long
5. Chase Winovich - His 18 sacks and 44.5 tackles for loss are the most ever in the Harbaugh era, by more than 14.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks.
6. Cesar Ruiz
7. Amara Darboh
8. Karan Higdon
9. Jabrill Peppers
10. Jake Butt
11. Ben Bredeson
12. Josh Uche - Versatile and ferocious off the edge, Uche did more in 1.5 seasons of an expanded role than most players do in a career.
13. Chris Wormley
14. Jake Rudock
15. Mason Cole
16. Shea Patterson - The debate over Patterson's value and where he belongs in the pantheon of Michigan quarterbacks will persist for many years to come, but he ranks in the Top 7 at U-M for career passing yards and TDs, and that has to count for something.
17. Jon Runyan Jr.
18. Nico Collins
19. Khaleke Hudson
20. Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan fans are hopeful the program gets one more season out of Hutchinson, who could end up the most dominant defensive lineman of the Harbaugh era.
21. Ryan Glasgow
22. Taco Charlton
23. Jalen Mayfield
24. Kwity Paye
25. Lavert Hill
26. Josh Metellus - Take out the Ohio State games from 2017-19 and he's the best safety Michigan has had since Marcus Ray. Include them (as you must) and Metellus' legacy becomes a little more muddled.
27. Rashan Gary
28. Delano Hill
29. Mike McCray
30. Jehu Chesson - It's fair to argue that no player in the Harbaugh tenure enjoyed a six-game run equal to Chesson, who averaged 95.6 yards receiving per game and scored nine touchdowns over the final six contests of 2015.
31. Michael Onwenu
32. Ambry Thomas
33. Ronnie Bell
34. Wilton Speight
35. Zach Gentry
36. Jordan Glasgow - As a contributor/starter in 2018-19, Glasgow had 117 tackles, 10 for loss, and seven sacks. He did his family name proud, and ranks among the 10 best walk-ons in the last 25 years (maybe ever).
37. Graham Glasgow
38. Cam McGrone
39. Zach Charbonnet - Only a true sophomore, Charbonnet can wait out the coronavirus, and when football returns, should challenge to become just the fifth Wolverine in school history with 1,000 yards rushing as a true sophomore.
40. Willie Henry
41. Brad Hawkins
42. Ben Gedeon
43. Chris Evans
44. Donovan Peoples-Jones
45. Khalid Hill - The "Hammering Panda" recorded a touchdown (16 total) once ever 4.4 offensive touches.
46. De’Veon Smith
47. Tyree Kinnel
48. Quinn Nordin
49. Brandon Watson - Picked on in the 2018 Ohio State game (he wasn't alone), Watson nevertheless carved out a positive narrative to his career with an overall outstanding senior season as Michigan's full-time nickel back.
50. Hassan Haskins
51. Juwan Bushell-Beatty
52. Nick Eubanks
53. Sean McKeon
54. Desmond Morgan
55. Dymonte Thomas - Michigan fans finally saw Thomas' full potential unleashed when he recorded 69 tackles and nine pass breakups in 13 games a starter as a senior in 2016.
56. Carlo Kemp
57. Josh Ross
58. Channing Stribling
59. Daxton Hill - Whenever Hill next suits up for the Maize and Blue, the expectations are sky-high for this five-star sophomore following a rookie campaign in which he displayed the physical talent of elite safeties.
60. Ben Mason
61. Jarrod Wilson
62. Michael Danna
63. Joe Bolden
64. Erik Magnuson - One of three offensive line starters from the 2012 class that Harbaugh inherited, Magnuson was the best of the bunch, and would start 26 games at right tackle in 2015-16.
65. Will Hart
66. Kenny Allen
67. Grant Perry
68. Vincent Gray
69. Ben Braden
70. Dylan McCaffrey - One of the biggest disappointments of the Big Ten 2020 season postponement is that Michigan fans have to wait to learn which of two quarterbacks - Joe Milton - will become the first Harbaugh recruited-and-developed signal-caller to start a season opener.
71. Giles Jackson
72. Grant Newsome
73. Michael Dwumfour
74. Blake O’Neill
75. Sione Houma
76. Kyle Kalis - The former five-star OL talked a big game but never backed it up with a win over Ohio State, and if his talent was five-star quality, he never backed that up either.
77. Tru Wilson
78. Brandon Peters
79. James Ross III
80. Royce Jenkins-Stone
81. Ty Isaac - A few brief glimpses here and there of his unique combination of size and speed, including back-to-back 100-yard performances to begin the 2017 season, but a costly fumble against Michigan State that same year is likely how Isaac is remembered by U-M fans.
82. Tarik Black
83. John O’Korn
84. Devin Gil
85. Ryan Hayes - Incredibly, Hayes, with his two career starts and 10 reserve appearances in 2019, is now the eldest statesman along the offensive line as Michigan has a major rebuilding project on its hands ahead of a 2021 season.
86. Jeremy Clark
87. AJ Williams
88. Noah Furbush
89. Mike Sainristil
90. Eddie McDoom
91. Matt Godin
92. Patrick Kugler
93. Mario Ojemudia - One wonders what might have been had Ojemudia not suffered a terrible blown Achilles five games into 2015. He was on pace for 16 tackles for loss and six sacks when he went down.
94. Henry Poggi
95. Chris Hinton
96. Jordan Anthony
97. Joe Milton
98. Bryan Mone - Considered the top player on the team (by a coaches' vote) heading into the 2015 season, Mone never made his mark following a campaign-ending injury that preseason, finishing the 2016-18 years with a combined 3.5 tackles for loss and 34 tackles.
99. Andrew Stueber
100. Luke Schoonmaker
101. Christian Turner
102. Oliver Martin
103. Devin Asiasi - Michigan has enjoyed five years of superb tight end play under Harbaugh and Asiasi, who had a touchdown on his first career reception in 2016, might have been the best had he not transferred to UCLA for family reasons after his rookie season.
104. J’Marick Woods
105. Michael Barrett
106. Aubrey Solomon - A five-star, the Georgia native was supposed to be the type of interior lineman freak that has made southern programs like LSU, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia so good. He transferred after two seasons having barely made a dent.
107. Stephen Spanellis
108. Kekoa Crawford
109. Drake Johnson - Has there ever been a more unlucky player? ACL tears to each knee in subsequent seasons ... unreal. We'll always have the 2014 Ohio State game, though, when he rushed for 74 yards and two TDs.
110. Cornelius Johnson
111. Ian Bunting
112. Joe Kerridge
113. Erick All
114. Jaylen Kelly-Powell
115. Brad Robbins
116. Nate Schoenle
117. Kareem Walker - The good news? At least he's not Derrick Green, who didn't even make the cut. The bad news? His career went nowhere, fast.
118. Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
119. Lawrence Marshall
120. Jared Wangler
121. Luiji Vilain - Besieged by injuries in 2017 and 2018, Vilain is finally healthy and is anxiously anticipating whenever football resumes.
122. Nolan Ulizio
123. Ben Van Sumeran
124. Shane Morris
125. Jess Speight
So there you have it, the Top 125. Why do a list this exhaustive? There's no Big Ten football to occupy our minds, so why not?