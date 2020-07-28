Letter To Big Ten: Open 2020 Season With Michigan-Michigan State In Week 1

The Big Ten is moving to conference-only games in 2020 and reportedly will front load its schedules with division foes in the hopes of creating clear East and West Division champions in case the season is disrupted by COVID-19.

With the announcement today that every FBS program is granted permission to begin its season Aug. 29, the conference could begin rolling out matchups immediately, but with both Michigan State and Rutgers currently in quarantine, it's much more likely the league slate will commence Sept. 5 or Sept. 12.

When it does start, I'd like to see the Wolverines open up the campaign with rival Michigan State as the league kicks off the shortened college football season with a bang.

Here is my proposal for Michigan's 2020 Big Ten-only schedule.

Sept. 5 - vs. Michigan State

Michigan could open with Rutgers or Maryland, but give the team, the coaches, the fans (and the TV executives) want they want: a big-game matchup in Week 1. Best of all, since schedules are being blown up, return the favor of when U-M played in East Lansing back-to-back in 2013-14, and create balance in the rivalry games the Wolverines play.

Sept. 12 - at Rutgers

Sept. 19 - vs. Penn State

If the goal is to play division games first, it makes sense to get right to another chief rival before the end of September.

Sept. 26 - BYE WEEK

Oct. 3 - at Maryland

Oct. 10 - vs. Indiana

Oct. 17 - BYE WEEK

We're all very curious how the Big Ten builds byes into the schedule to create flexibility and give teams a chance to recover if there are significant COVID outbreaks. U-M and OSU teams have never had a bye before THE Game but granting Michigan and Ohio State 14 days between contests should give both teams their best chance to be "healthy."

Oct. 24 - at Ohio State

It's not the last weekend of November (or even October) but it's the last of a six-game stretch in which the Big Ten concentrates on division opponents. That could provide a backdrop for the rivals to once again be competing for a title, especially if the rest of the season stalls out.

Oct. 31 - at Minnesota

A number of former players, including our MMQB Devin Gardner, said it will be an emotional challenge to follow the OSU game with more regular-season football. The Big Ten could put a bye here, but I'd rather see a marquee opponent from the West that should keep the Wolverines energized.

Nov. 7 - BYE WEEK

Nov. 14 - vs. Purdue

Nov. 21 - vs. Wisconsin

Both Purdue and Wisconsin are set to play Michigan this fall so leaving them on the schedule allows for a seamless build-up for all three programs.

Nov. 28 - at Nebraska

If there is a 10th game, the Big Ten will want its top tradition-rich programs squaring off so look for matchups like this (Ohio State-Minnesota, Penn State-Wisconsin, Michigan State-Iowa for instance).

So there you have it, five home games, five road, the division opponents played in the first six contests, maintaining some level of gravitas with Ohio State and kicking off the month of September with mouth-watering meetings.