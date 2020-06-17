In its proud history, Michigan has seen 38 of its former players and coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, most recently, offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott (Class of 2020) and cornerback Charles Woodson, going in with the Class of 2018.

This year, both Steve Hutchinson and Mark Messner - coincidentally the only two Wolverines in school history to both garner first-team All-Big Ten honors four times - are on the ballot and both should get in.

Electing two from the same school in a given class doesn't happen often, but it's not unprecedented either. At Michigan, two or more inductees have gone in to the Hall of Fame in the same class five times: 1951 (three), 1954 (five), 1971 (two), 2005 (two) and 2011 (two). So there's a chance Hutchinson and Messner will both be elected this year.

Who else should be in the Hall? Let's take a look at the strongest candidates.

First a quick note, you can read the entire selection process at the official Web site, but the two biggies are receiving first-team All-American honors from one of the organizations recognized by the NCAA; and being out of college football for at least 10 years, which at the moment, eliminates players like Denard Robinson, Jake Butt and Devin Bush (though all three could be considered in the future). There is also value placed on being a good citizen post-football.

The organizations the NCAA uses to determine All-America distinction are: the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Foundation and Sporting News. If you receive first-team honors from at least three, you are a "consensus" first-team All-American, perhaps the highest differentiation there can be between the very good and the elite in any given season.

The College Football Hall of Fame also boasts that only the top 2% of all college athletes will qualify for induction.

Jake Long: Incredibly, Long never won a national individual position award, but he is one of just six Wolverines in the last 50 years to garner consensus first-team All-America honors twice (2006, '07). He was the Big Ten's Offensive Lineman of the Year his final two seasons as he proved to be one of the most dominant OL in the country and is, arguably, the best offensive lineman to wear the winged helmet at Michigan since Dan Dierdorf (1968-70).

It doesn't hurt that he was the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft or that he's a good person that has made a positive impact with his opportunity.

Braylon Edwards: Certainly a polarizing player on this list (could his reputation for outbursts and overly critical commentary hurt his eligibility?), but Edwards is the only player in school history to amass three 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He also owns the program records for career receptions (252) by almost 80 catches, receiving yards (3,541) by more than 500 and touchdowns (39) by two.

He was a consensus first-team All-American as a senior in 2004, was named college football's best wide receiver that year and was the Big Ten MVP.

At the time of his career ending, Edwards also ranked in the top 20 all time (in college football) in receptions, top 25 in yards and top 10 in touchdowns (he ranks 16th today in the last category).

LaMarr Woodley: I will make the case for Woodley but permit me a moment to say what I don't like about the criteria - Brandon Graham is not eligible because he was never named first-team All-America (he was on the AP and Walter Camp second teams in 2009), yet Graham is the only player in school history to record eight or more sacks in a season three times, is second all time at U-M in sacks (29.5) and tackles for loss (56) and is one of only two Wolverine defensive players ever to be named Big Ten MVP (Woodson the other).

As for Woodley, he is fourth all time at Michigan in career sacks (24) and third in tackles for loss (52.5), was a consensus first-team All-American in 2006, and was both the Lombardi Award winner (best lineman in football) and Ted Hendricks Award winner (best defensive end in football) as a senior in 2006.

Rick Leach: Leach has been eligible for more than three decades now and what probably hurts him is he was only named first team once and by one entity, the American Football Coaches Association in 1978. Still, he was a four-year starter at quarterback for Bo Schembechler, was twice among the Top 10 voting for the Heisman Trophy (including third in 1978). He was a three-time all-conference first-team performer and the Big Ten's MVP in 1978. Hard to argue he wasn't one of the top 2% in college football during his career.

Tripp Welborne: Woodson was not a two-time consensus first-team All-American. Neither was Woodley or legendary linebacker Ron Simpkins or Messner. Welborne was, garnering such distinction as a safety in 1989-90. He's one of only two Michigan defensive players in the modern era to earn such lofty accolade - defensive back Dave Brown was the other, 1982-83 and is, conversely, in the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2007).

Welborne was a finalist for the Thorpe Award (college football's most outstanding defensive back) in 1989 and was twice All-Big Ten first team.

Marlin Jackson: Among the criteria the Hall of Fame values, Jackson will have a strong case in two regards: he was a consensus first-team All-American in 2004 (and a second-team choice in 2002); and he's an exemplary citizen, founding and running the "Fight For Life Foundation" in Indianapolis, an organization that provides emotional and social opportunities for undeserved youth.

Jackson was, arguably, the top cornerback in college football in 2004 and was one of the 10 best in 2002 (he selflessly moved to safety in 2003 to shore up a weakness for the Wolverines). A Freshman All-American in 2001, he is fourth all time at Michigan in career pass breakups (34).

Ty Law: A 2019 induction to the NFL Hall of Fame following his 15-year career in the pro ranks, Law was one of the preeminent cover cornerbacks during his NFL stint and in his career at Michigan, especially his final two years of 1993-94.

It was those two years he was named All-Big Ten first team and was named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation. Law doesn't have the big numbers, though, that usually attract attention - he doesn't even rank in the Top 10 for Michigan in career interceptions and he ranks 18th in career pass breakups (19), but his recent place among the NFL's immortal may garner him College Football Hall of Fame votes in the future.

Denard Robinson: I included Robinson where I didn't include Butt or Bush because he's far closer to eligibility (Class of 2023), though Robinson - based on the selection process - will have a more challenging case as he earned only a single first-team All-America honor, in 2010, and the Football Writers Association of America cheated by putting him at running back.

Robinson was the Big Ten MVP in 2010, but he ranks outside the Top 100 nationally all time in total offense (115th with 10,745) and total TDs responsible for (111th with 91). He was spectacular to watch, especially in 2010-11, but his production and recognition probably don't stand up to the Top 2%.