WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Re-Examining The Denard Robinson Legacy 10 Years Later

Justin Roh

The Hype Builds: Beginning in the mid-1980s with Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has featured a similar type of quarterback: pocket passers that took most, if not all, snaps under center. Running the football was not a skill set for most of these quarterbacks - in fact, from 1986-2007, only one QB (Harbaugh himself) had rushed for more than 80 yards in a career.

In 2007, Rich Rodriguez came to Ann Arbor with an up-tempo spread offense, very foreign to Wolverines’ fans, and was in need of a different type of athlete to run the offense. 

Tate Forcier was the heralded QB recruit in the 2009 class, a 4-star dual threat with the ability to make plays with both his arm and his feet. Denard Robinson was seen as a potential complement to Forcier. What Robinson had that Forcier didn’t, though, was a type of quickness and speed that fans had never seen from a Michigan quarterback before.

Although Forcier was playing well early in 2009, it didn’t take long for Robinson to catch the attention of Michigan fans. Late in the first quarter of the Wolverines’ season opener, Robinson trotted out to take his second snap as a Wolverine. With his shoelaces untied, Robinson initially fumbled the snap, but picked the ball up and zig-zagged to the end zone making half a dozen Western Michigan defenders miss on his way.

Instantly, Denard “Shoelace” Robinson became a fan favorite, and seeing him kneel in the end zone at the end of a play became a familiar sight.

At Michigan: Forcier held the starting job for the rest of 2009, but Robinson took over immediately in 2010 and never looked back. He averaged 328.6 yards of total offense per game during the 2010 season - a Michigan single-season record by more than 40 yards.

Although he was inconsistent as a passer - Robinson completed just 57.3 percent of his career pass attempts and threw more interceptions (39) in his career than any other QB in program history - Robinson made up for it with his unique playmaking ability. He finished his career with over 10,745 yards of total offense and 91 total touchdowns (both U-M records).

Was The Hype Real: It would be hard to argue that a player who made it onto the cover of the EA Sports NCAA Football video game after his career did not live up to the hype. There is plenty of debate about Robinson’s career as a quarterback, as his rushing ability was more dangerous than his passing ability, but his magic as a playmaker was second to none. He was a player that left fans (and his opponents) wondering “What is Denard going to do next?”

To truly say a player lived up to the hype, there also needs to be at least one significant victory throughout a career, and Robinson had multiple. 

For starters, Robinson is the last quarterback for Michigan to beat Ohio State (in 2011). In addition, he made a career out of breaking the hearts of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In 2010, Robinson had an 87-yard run in South Bend, which still stands today as the longest run from scrimmage in Notre Dame Stadium history, and he led a come-from-behind victory, scoring the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

A moment that no Michigan fan will ever forget, in the first night game in Michigan Stadium history in Sept. 2011, Robinson hit W Roy Roundtree in the corner of the end zone with two seconds left to put the Wolverines ahead of the Fighting Irish and ultimately win the game 35-31. 

Robinson finished that game with 446 total yards of offense and accounted for five touchdowns, one of his seven Top 10 single-game performances in total offense in Michigan history. It was then and there he cemented his legacy. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Cleans Up With A Litany Of MaxPreps Preseason All-Americans

The Wolverines lay claim to a boatload of commits and targets that earned preseason All-American or All-State honors by MaxPreps.

Eric Rutter

Xavier Worthy Opts To Skip Senior Season

Shortly after California announced that high schools wouldn't be playing this fall, Michigan commit Xavier Worthy announced that he would be heading straight to Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

It's Been A Good Summer For Michigan Basketball

Michigan basketball radio analyst Chris Young explains how important it was for U-M to get Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers back for the 2020-21 season.

Jake Sage

Giles Jackson Tabbed As Paul Hornung Award Candidate

In 2019, Giles Jackson impressed with his speed and playmaking ability, and now he has landed on the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List as a result of his effort.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Chatter: Fear Lingers But Conference Is Getting Its Act Together

More and more people are feeling the squeeze of the pandemic.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

The September Heisman: Tate Forcier

Four weeks into his college career, Tate Forcier appeared in the top right corner of Sports Illustrated. A little more than a year later, he was gone.

Jack Scheel

Paying It Forward: U-M Commit Jaydon Hood Holds Youth Football Camps

During the offseason, Michigan commit Jaydon Hood stays sharp while helping the community by holding youth football camps.

Eric Rutter

Raheem Anderson On Verge Of Top 10 Ranking By SI All-American

Michigan commit Raheem Anderson is just on the outside of a top 10 ranking, and the SI All-American team describes why.

Eric Rutter

SI All-American Candidate Tyler McLaurin Explains Michigan Pledge

Michigan won out in the pursuit for 2021 linebacker Tyler McLaurin, and he explains why choosing the Wolverines was not a difficult process.

Eric Rutter

Quarterback Instructor Praises Joe Milton

Joe Milton is working hard to be Michigan's starting quarterback and people are taking notice.

BrandonBrown