Michigan Football's Performance Relative To Its Place Among Most Talented Teams

Since taking over the program in 2015, Jim Harbaugh has led Michigan to the 12th most victories in college football. But the Wolverines have been beating up on the weak - per our research, U-M's 47 victories come against opponents who have won just 47.0% of their games, only Notre Dame has taken advantage of worse competition.

What we wanted to know was how Michigan is performing against the best and how that compares to the rest of college football's elite talent.

Using 247Sports.com's team composite talent rankings, we averaged out the 15 most talented teams from 2015-19. U-M ranked seventh. We then came up with 14 categories to measure all of those 15 talented teams:

• Overall winning percentage

• Winning percentage at home

• Winning percentage on the road

• Winning percentage against Top 25 opponents overall, and then on the road, home and neutral site (each one is its own category)

• Winning percentage against Top 10 opponents overall, and then on the road, home and neutral site (again each one is its own category)

Winning percentage against Top 5 opponents overall, and then on the road and home.

Using this data, we calculated the 15 teams based on how they performed in these categories to come up with a final list. We then compared that list to where each team ranked by talent to see who is up and who is down.

Watch the video for the conclusions.