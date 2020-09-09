SI.com
Jim Harbaugh's 'Winning The Offseason' Has Never Been More Important

Steve Deace

Ultimately, Jim Harbaugh was wooed to Ann Arbor with three goals in mind:

1) To restore the power of the Michigan brand.

2) To beat Ohio State.

3) To win Big Ten titles and make the College Football Playoff.

There is no question he has accomplished the first of those goals in his first five years. But his inability to check the next two off the list has led to growing discontentment within Michigan's massive and frustrated fanbase. Mired in the program's longest Big Ten title drought in its decorated history.

However, just when it seemed as if Harbaugh's star was beginning to fade after a fourth straight year ended with losses to the Buckeyes and in a bowl, he has raised his stock considerably without the benefit of winning (let alone coaching) a single game. Based solely on the way he has guided the program and his players through what is the most turbulent offseason the sport has had to endure since World War II.

In an open letter Harbaugh urged the sport to evolve based on its changing business model. One that once favored institutions providing prestigious educations in exchange for football prowess, but now one that needs to tilt more towards the players given the historically lucrative TV and licensing deals their exploits are now responsible for.

Without media prompting or peer pressure, Harbaugh showed up unannounced and without fanfare to march with his players on behalf of social justice. Showing a sincere solidarity at a time coaches at other high-profile schools responded clumsily, or were publicly called out by their players for not responding honestly at all.

When college football was collectively using social media to save the season in early August, Harbaugh went the extra mile for the cause. Releasing the most detailed and transparent Covid-19 testing information the public had yet to be privy to.

And finally last Saturday, Harbaugh took the extraordinary step of marching in protest against his own university president's refusal to approve the playing of football in the Big Ten. Pulling no punches about his team's desire to play right away, as well as the lack of contact from President Mark Schlissel at the same time.

In each of these instances one thing remains a constant, you may agree or disagree with what what he says/stands for, but you cannot deny Harbaugh is unafraid to use his platform as Michigan football coach to take a stand. 

Looking back on the early days after his hiring, when Harbaugh stood up for showing the movie American Sniper on campus over the objections of some, maybe we shouldn't be all that surprised Harbaugh isn't bashful. Nor does he wilt in the face of criticism or contrarian views. After all, this is the same Jim Harbaugh who immediately after a crushing loss his senior year in the winged helmet, famously guaranteed the Wolverines would follow up next week with a win down in Columbus -- and they delivered.

But let's not kid ourselves, ultimately Harbaugh the coach will be judged by what does or doesn't happen on the gridiron -- should the Big Ten's court of owls ever permit us to return to play. Along those lines, perhaps the sincerity, clarity, and determination Harbaugh has shown this longest and most precarious of offseasons should give Michigan fans some renewed hope he's still the man to get the program to the promised land. 

