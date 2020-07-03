WolverineDigest
Nico Collins Named Michigan's Best Player By Fan Vote

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Earlier this week, our staff, in collaboration with the BlueByNinety podcast, voted redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield Michigan's top player heading into the 2020 season. According to program insiders, we got it wrong. Their pick is junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. 

The fans have a different choice too - voting en masse for senior wide receiver Nico Collins. 

Collins secured 60.0% of the vote, or more than 600 votes from Michigan fans. It's easy to see why, the 6-4, 222-pounder has been named ESPN's Most Exciting U-M Player heading into 2020, and was College Football News' top-ranked U-M player and 16th-best player in the Big Ten for this upcoming season. 

With 78 career receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns, Collins finds himself closing in on the Top 20 all time at U-M in career catches (he needs 36), career receiving yards (he needs 258) while he currently ranks 18th in TDs and could become just the seventh Wolverine ever with 20 or more receiving scores in a career. 

